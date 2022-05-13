ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Stephenson homers and drives in 2; Reds blank Pirates

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Th8JI_0fcTsZKE00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Reds blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Thursday night at PNC Park.

It was the Reds’ first shutout of the season. The Reds are 3-1 against Pittsburgh, and 5-24 against other teams.

Tyler Stephenson led the way for Cincinnati with three hits, including a solo home run and two RBIs in the win.

Tyler Naquin also tallied a pair of hits and an RBI for the Reds.

Connor Overton tossed 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just three hits to earn his first Major League win.

Cincinnati improves to a Major League worst 8-24 overall while Pittsburgh drops to 13-18.

The series resumes on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Park. Tyler Mahle will be on the mound for Cincinnati. Pittsburgh will counter with Mitch Keller.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Tyler Mahle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#First Major League#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy