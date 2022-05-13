Stephenson homers and drives in 2; Reds blank Pirates

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Reds blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Thursday night at PNC Park.

It was the Reds’ first shutout of the season. The Reds are 3-1 against Pittsburgh, and 5-24 against other teams.

Tyler Stephenson led the way for Cincinnati with three hits, including a solo home run and two RBIs in the win.

Tyler Naquin also tallied a pair of hits and an RBI for the Reds.

Connor Overton tossed 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just three hits to earn his first Major League win.

Cincinnati improves to a Major League worst 8-24 overall while Pittsburgh drops to 13-18.

The series resumes on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Park. Tyler Mahle will be on the mound for Cincinnati. Pittsburgh will counter with Mitch Keller.

