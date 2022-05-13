Stephenson homers and drives in 2; Reds blank Pirates
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Reds blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Thursday night at PNC Park.
It was the Reds’ first shutout of the season. The Reds are 3-1 against Pittsburgh, and 5-24 against other teams.
Tyler Stephenson led the way for Cincinnati with three hits, including a solo home run and two RBIs in the win.
Tyler Naquin also tallied a pair of hits and an RBI for the Reds.
Connor Overton tossed 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just three hits to earn his first Major League win.
Cincinnati improves to a Major League worst 8-24 overall while Pittsburgh drops to 13-18.
The series resumes on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Park. Tyler Mahle will be on the mound for Cincinnati. Pittsburgh will counter with Mitch Keller.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0