Yonkers, NY

Owner: Yonkers store robbed of $100,000 worth of jewelry

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a Yonkers jewelry store Thursday evening.

They say the theft took place at Golden Square Jewelry, located on South Broadway around 5:20 p.m.

Officials say four men walked up to the storefront, took a sledgehammer to the window and stole jewelry that the owners say is worth $100,000.

Police say the men then fled the scene in a car. That car then crashed into a house on Marshall Street during a police pursuit, and the suspects escaped on foot.

Officials say three men are currently in custody after police dispatched canine units to track the suspect and a chopper to follow their car.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

