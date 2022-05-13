Owner: Yonkers store robbed of $100,000 worth of jewelry

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a Yonkers jewelry store Thursday evening.

They say the theft took place at Golden Square Jewelry, located on South Broadway around 5:20 p.m.

Officials say four men walked up to the storefront, took a sledgehammer to the window and stole jewelry that the owners say is worth $100,000.

Police say the men then fled the scene in a car. That car then crashed into a house on Marshall Street during a police pursuit, and the suspects escaped on foot.

Officials say three men are currently in custody after police dispatched canine units to track the suspect and a chopper to follow their car.