Brooklyn, NY

Accused Sunset Park subway shooter to be arraigned Friday at Brooklyn federal court

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Frank James, the accused Sunset Park subway shooter, will be arraigned at Brooklyn federal court Friday.

His arraignment comes after a day that marked one month since the April 12 shooting that left 29 people injured inside the station.

James was indicted on federal charges of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The 62-year-old was arrested roughly 30 hours after the shooting last month.

MORE: LIVE BLOG - Brooklyn Subway Shootings

His attorney’s confirmed that James saw his face on the news and called NYPD’s Crime Stoppers to alert them, that he was at a McDonald's on the lower East side of Manhattan.

Police officers arrested James without any incident.

His arrest followed the early morning mass shooting in Sunset Park, which left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 other people injured as well.

Authorities say James put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and fired at least 33 times.

A motive behind the attack has not been released.

James' arraignment is expected to begin at noon.

This is not James first run-in with the law, as he has an extensive legal history.

If James is convicted on both of these charges, he could face life in prison.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
Complex

R. Kelly Reportedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter in Jail

​​​​​​R Kelly has befriended Frank James, the accused Brooklyn subway shooter, in jail, according to a new report from the New York Daily News. The disgraced R&B singer, who is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in September of sex trafficking and federal racketeering, has reportedly hit it off with James at Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. James is currently awaiting trial in the April mass shooting on the subway, which has him facing charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, after injuring 10 people. He pleaded not guilty to his charges this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Authorities: Man fatally stabbed in Borough Park; 2 arrested

Authorities say a man was fatally stabbed in the back Saturday night in Borough Park. Police say the incident happened before 10:30 p.m. on 40th Street and 14th Avenue. Authorities say the 24-year-old victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he later died. News 12 was told a knife...
BROOKLYN, NY
