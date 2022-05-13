ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Nationwide formula shortage: Biden, lawmakers promise action

By Hannah Brandt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKB6x_0fcTsE2D00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As desperate parents scramble to find baby formula amid a nationwide shortage, President Joe Biden and other lawmakers say they are working on the issue.

Formula is one of many products impacted by supply chain issues, which only got worse when the FDA shut down a manufacturing plant in Michigan because of contamination concerns.

Republicans like Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York say President Biden is to blame.

“I cannot think of a more harrowing, panicked crisis for parents to face,” Stefanik said. “Should have had a plan for this shortage months ago. Instead, bare-shelves Biden continues to pass the buck.”

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia says the shortage is separate from other supply issues and thinks it shouldn’t be made into a political talking point.

“The ability to feed children across the United States is not one that should become such a partisan polarized issue,” Spanberger said.

President Biden is taking steps to try to address the shortage by cutting red tape for manufacturers, increasing foreign imports and calling on the FTC and state attorneys general to crack down on price gouging.

“So our message to parents is – we hear you, we want to do everything we can and we are going to cut every element of red tape to help address this and make it better,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Bipartisan calls are growing for the president to go further by using the Defense Production Act.

“Should not be afraid to invoke the DPA to ensure that we can protect the health, nutrition and ability to eat of our nation’s babies and children,” Spanberger said.

The White House says that’s still on the table. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says both lawmakers and the president are focused on finding an immediate fix.

“Right now the baby is crying, the baby is hungry. We need to address it right now and I think we have good focus on it,” Pelosi said.

When asked how long the shortage will last, a White House official said they really don’t have a timeline for when supply could improve.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A baby formula shortage in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other, as President Joe Biden spoke with manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight facing families. The president discussed with executives from Reckitt and Gerber how they could increase production and how his administration could help, […]
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

US civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

(AP) — The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly issued […]
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Republicans#Nexstar#Formula#Democratic#White House#Defense
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy