Reds get rare quality start in beating Pirates

Tyler Stephenson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Connor Overton combined with two relievers on a four-hit shutout Thursday as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a 13-game road losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The win ended the Reds’ longest run of road futility since a 19-game skid in 1933.

Stephenson hit a solo homer and an RBI single and is 14-for-33 with 13 RBIs in 10 games since coming off the injured list. Tyler Naquin added an RBI double and Colin Moran an RBI single for the Reds, who are 5-2 in their past seven games, including a series win — their first of the season — last weekend against the visiting Pirates.

Overton (1-0), a right-hander, picked up his first big-league win. He pitched a career-high 6 1/3 innings in his 12th career game, sixth start, allowing three hits and four walks, with one strikeout. He was the first Reds pitcher to go more than six innings and the first to get a quality start this season.

Luis Cessa pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Art Warren handled a one-hit ninth.

Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (0-3) pitched five innings, giving up two runs and four hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Cam Alldred followed Brubaker, pitching a scoreless inning in his major league debut.

In the second inning, Mike Moustakas opened with a double off the wall in right. Stephenson followed with a single up the middle to drive him in for a 1-0 Reds lead.

Leading off the fourth, Stephenson hit his fourth homer, a shot to left, to increase the lead to 2-0.

Overton lasted until he walked Yoshi Tsutsugo with one out in the seventh. Cessa relieved and completed the inning with no damage.

Against Pittsburgh reliever Duane Underwood Jr., fresh off the injury list after a hamstring strain, in the eighth, Tommy Pham singled to right to begin the inning. An out later, Stephenson singled to left. Pham scored on Moran’s base hit to left, and Stephenson came home on Naquin’s double off the wall in right for a 4-0 Reds lead.

Field Level Media

