ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds get rare quality start in beating Pirates

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIZ7b_0fcTs2Wk00

Tyler Stephenson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Connor Overton combined with two relievers on a four-hit shutout Thursday as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a 13-game road losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The win ended the Reds’ longest run of road futility since a 19-game skid in 1933.

Stephenson hit a solo homer and an RBI single and is 14-for-33 with 13 RBIs in 10 games since coming off the injured list. Tyler Naquin added an RBI double and Colin Moran an RBI single for the Reds, who are 5-2 in their past seven games, including a series win — their first of the season — last weekend against the visiting Pirates.

Overton (1-0), a right-hander, picked up his first big-league win. He pitched a career-high 6 1/3 innings in his 12th career game, sixth start, allowing three hits and four walks, with one strikeout. He was the first Reds pitcher to go more than six innings and the first to get a quality start this season.

Luis Cessa pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Art Warren handled a one-hit ninth.

Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (0-3) pitched five innings, giving up two runs and four hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Cam Alldred followed Brubaker, pitching a scoreless inning in his major league debut.

In the second inning, Mike Moustakas opened with a double off the wall in right. Stephenson followed with a single up the middle to drive him in for a 1-0 Reds lead.

Leading off the fourth, Stephenson hit his fourth homer, a shot to left, to increase the lead to 2-0.

Overton lasted until he walked Yoshi Tsutsugo with one out in the seventh. Cessa relieved and completed the inning with no damage.

Against Pittsburgh reliever Duane Underwood Jr., fresh off the injury list after a hamstring strain, in the eighth, Tommy Pham singled to right to begin the inning. An out later, Stephenson singled to left. Pham scored on Moran’s base hit to left, and Stephenson came home on Naquin’s double off the wall in right for a 4-0 Reds lead.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Before diving into the MLB games today here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Luis Cessa
Person
Art Warren
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins bemoan mistakes after blowing another lead to New York Rangers in Game 6

The Pittsburgh Penguins squandered a two-goal lead on home ice and, more importantly, a chance to eliminate the New York Rangers in a Game 6 loss on Friday night. "Nobody said that it was going to be easy, you know?" said defenseman Kris Letang, after his team's 5-3 loss that extended their series to a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. "It's a race to four. We have to regroup, stay positive and get the job done."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy