North Charleston, SC

Charleston middle schooler arrested for choking classmate unconscious

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday arrested Deer Park Middle School student after a video surfaced of him choking a classmate until the other child appeared to pass out.

According to the report, the incident happened Monday and was filmed by another student. The video apparently showed the victim seated at his desk when the suspect grabbed him from behind and put him in a chokehold. The suspect dragged the victim out of his desk “and held him against the wall until the victim passed out.” When the victim passed out, he fell and hit his head on the corner of his desk and was unconscious for between one and two minutes.

Charleston restaurant owed workers $624K in tips, operated illegal tip pool

A teacher reportedly told the suspect to stop, but did not intervene.

The victim was treated by the school nurse and then taken to the doctor by his parent.

When asked about the video, the suspect reportedly told administrators that he was “just playing” and that he had choked another student before choking the victim.

The suspect is being charged with second degree assault and battery.

News 2 reached out to the Charleston County School District for comment. They sent us the following statement:

“District and school staff are aware of the incident and the video.  We are investigating this as a very serious matter and are following district protocols to address the situation.”

