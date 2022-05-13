Weekly Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 61 New Cases, No New Deaths

(San Diego, CA) — Sales of electric cars have doubled in California over the last two years. The State says more than a million zero emission vehicles have been sold in California in 2022, covering 16-percent of all new cars sales, up from eight-percent two years ago. Since November of 2020, the State has given out more than 300 million dollars worth of incentives to buy electric cars with another ten billion dollars in proposed funding for the upcoming budget to support rebates and infrastructure in California. The state has a mandate that all new car sales must be electric by 2035.

