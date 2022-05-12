ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Grey's Recap: You Bet Your Knife — Plus, [Spoiler] Drops the L Word

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWbuQ_0fcTq8tW00

Click here to read the full article.

Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy wheeled into the O.R. a case that gave Levi the worst possible kind of deja vu. Was he able to keep the patient-of-the-week from meeting the same fate as Devon, or were the worried expressions Meredith and Richard were wearing justified? Read on, and we’ll reveal not only the answer to that question but what was the offer Nick made Bailey, who finally dropped the L word and how on earth did Webber wind up stoned?

‘MY OFFICE HAS A SMELL THAT IS NOT BRINGING ME JOY’ | As “I’ll Cover You” began, Link got it on with a woman we’d never seen before while Jo pulled double duty at Grey Sloan. As Catherine left home to try to save the residency program, Richard grabbed her cannabis-green smoothie from the fridge. (Here comes trouble… ) When Bailey gave Pru a tour of the hospital, she quickly realized that it couldn’t function without her. In the doctors lounge, Richard gave Nick the cold shoulder… or so it appeared. Webber was actually just really, really anxious to find some snacks. Turned out, he hadn’t even noticed Meredith and Nick in the room. (How strong was that smoothie?) Later, Link treated his longtime patient Simon, whose pregnant wife Kristen was worried that chemo might have gotten the better of him. When Link brought in Jo to consult, he called her on the fact that she’d asked him to babysit Luna when he asked to hang out with her. But they soon had a bigger issue: Simon’s cancer was progressing faster than previously thought. Jo would have to operate, and Link could scrub in — almost like they were hanging out. When the duo broke the news to the couple, Kristen broke down — Simon had to live to meet their baby. Ahead of surgery, the father-to-be beseeched Link to make sure that Kristen didn’t name the child after him. Link countered by suggesting that he get his head in the game instead.

In the O.R., Jo saw how bad off Simon was and did what she could to make the patient more comfortable in his last weeks. But there would be no saving him. He wasn’t going to meet his child. When Link and Jo told Kristen, she begged for an immediate C-section. It was too soon, Jo said. So Link told Kristen that Jo was just an OB student, he’d consult with Carina, her teacher. In the supply closet, Link then railed against Jo for using him, first for sex, then as a babysitter. “I fell in love with you,” Jo finally admitted. When he hadn’t seemed to do the same, she’d asked him to move out to protect their friendship. What’s more, she had had enough education to know that Kristen’s baby couldn’t be delivered at 32 weeks. Intense!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcGAz_0fcTq8tW00 ‘THAT IS VERY NOT AT ALL FUNNY’ | Elsewhere, Meredith investigated Richard’s strange behavior and informed him that he’d drunk a pot smoothie. “I don’t know if you know this, but I don’t drink or do drugs,” Webber told Grey, who wanted to call Catherine. But she couldn’t do that; Catherine had to save the program! Who could babysit Richard? Not Levi. He wasn’t on Mer’s service anymore that day, he was on Nick’s, Grey told him; Marsh could take her cases. She’d keep an eye on Richard. Meanwhile, Nick met with Bailey, who pretended that she didn’t know she was being hostile toward him. “I need more than surgeons, I need surgeons who can teach,” she snapped. He could do that — heck, he’d taught Jordan! But if she didn’t want to accept Nick’s offer of help, fine. Off that unpleasant meeting, Nick, having been granted privileges, if barely, was told by Levi that he couldn’t reveal Mer’s whereabouts, but he was to take her service. At the same time, Mer and Richard spoke a bit more openly about why she had to leave Seattle. It wasn’t Nick, it was the city. “Everywhere you look,” he acknowledged, “there’s a memory of people who aren’t here anymore” — like Ellis, for him. Not Adele? No, Ellis.

In the O.R., Bailey barked at Nick for taking over Mer’s cases and intimidated Levi as he was faced with a situation reminiscent of Devon’s. After daring to tell Bailey to hush for the sake of the patient, Nick encouraged Levi to write a new ending to the story — and he did, just as Richard snuck away from Mer and peeked in from the gallery. Shortly, Amelia took over for Mer on Richard duty. Upset over losing 10 years of sobriety, he couldn’t understand why Catherine had even had a pot shake around. At least Webber had had an idea about how to redesign the residency program. It had become too much about data, not enough about people. So they needed to rewrite that story. While all this was going on, Mer confronted Bailey, who admitted that she felt like she, the first female chief, was failing. She didn’t know why she was torturing Nick, it just all felt like it was out of her control. She was thankful to Mer for staying and to Nick for coming, but she wasn’t sure it was enough. At last, apologies we’re made. “I’m sorry,” Miranda said, “for calling you ‘that girl.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFQAY_0fcTq8tW00 ‘YOU… CAN… GO’ | In other developments, Maggie and Winston treated a woman named Margot who was suffering from terrible back pain and insistent on her wife not being called. Turned out, she’d been lying to her missus and the doctors, the former about having already taken care of the issue, the latter about when the pain had started. Needless to say, she needed surgery. Before the operation, Winston got rather intense about how they’d now have to call her emergency contact, and maybe Margot shouldn’t have lied to her wife in the first place. He was so intense, in fact, that Maggie sent him packing. As the episode rounded the corner toward the end, she challenged him to explain why he hadn’t been himself since Wendell had shown up. When Winston was 16, Wendell had asked him to pick up him and a friend at the mall. Winston had — and had realized too late that he’d driven a getaway car. Winston had taken the fall, and Wendell had talked his way out of it. Now he wanted Winston to lie to Bailey about his crap heart monitors. He’s the sucker who fell for the BS over and over — that was who Maggie had married. But “we will be OK,” he added, “because I love you.”

In therapy, Owen and Teddy were advised to let Leo be “gender creative” for now. The child’s parents’ job was to support and affirm — not easy for Altman when circumstances were ambiguous, her husband couldn’t resist noting. Later, at Grey Sloan, Teddy consulted with Amelia on a case and was stunned when she advised that they “wait and see.” Clearly, Teddy wasn’t talking about the case. She was talking about Leo, she admitted. “I like direction and answers and knowing what to say.” And she had none of that in this instance. In response, Amelia talked about how like herself she’d begun to feel since falling for Kai. Things don’t have to be super-defined. Near the end of the episode, Kristen warned Simon that if he didn’t live long enough to meet their baby, she’d name him Simon Simon! Levi thanked Bailey for letting him come back; the day had been hard but had reminded him why he wanted to be a surgeon. Link, after the worst day ever, asked Amelia for some Scout time. And Catherine, having been called by Mer, arrived to take Richard home. Why, he asked, did she have pot in the house? Her cancer had progressed, she admitted, and the pot was for her pain. Nooo!

So, what did you think of “I’ll Cover You”? Jo’s admission? Catherine’s revelation? Hit the comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Emily Osment Upped to Series Regular for Season 6

Click here to read the full article. Mandy McAllister is poised to remain in the Cooper family’s orbit — whether she likes it or not. Emily Osment, who was introduced in Young Sheldon Season 5 as Georgie’s love interest (and eventual baby mama), has been elevated to series regular for Season 6, TVLine has learned. Osment’s Mandy first appeared in the Jan. 13 episode, “A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit,” wherein Sheldon’s 17-year-old brother struck up a relationship with the 29-year-old former weather girl. He lied about his age but came clean in the March 31 episode, “A Solo...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...

Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Levi
Person
Nick
Person
Adele
Person
Kai
Person
Hilary Swank
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The L Word#Jordan#Spoiler#Grey S Anatomy#O R#Pru
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Callen’s Chris O’Donnell Be Leaving the Series Behind?

Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles has established himself as a top actor on a popular TV show. G. Callen is key to the storylines. There’s always something going on and Callen has to keep up with his partner Sam, played by LL Cool J. O’Donnell also has played in some memorable movies throughout his fine career. With all this going on, is it getting time for him to pack it up and leave the show?
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's Pastor Rob Might Set Up A Key Event In Big Bang Theory History

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People.” Read at your own risk!. The secret is out regarding Georgie and Mandy ’s pregnancy, and the latest episode showed the Young Sheldon family dealing with that as best they could. Mary particularly struggled with the idea that the entire church congregation knew about the situation, and set up a time to speak with Pastor Rob about it. Pastor Rob inserted himself into the drama, which caused some further tension between Mary and George and might set up a big moment in The Big Bang Theory’s history.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
TVLine

TVLine

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy