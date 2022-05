WINNEMUCCA — The Elko softball program has talent but it’s hard to overcome drama and mistakes, especially against quality opponents. After getting blasted 18-3 by Lowry on Thursday in the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament in four innings, the Lady Indians came out flat in Friday’s elimination game versus Fallon — producing less hits and committing more turnovers — falling behind by double digits in the first frame and seeing the season end in a 15-1 blowout.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO