San Diego, CA

UCSD scientists study why some people have never had COVID-19

CBS 8
CBS 8
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — Knock on wood, Marianna Eledge, who works downtown at the San Diego County Administration Building, has never had coronavirus. “I work with the public with a lot of people coming in, and we don't know if they are vaccinated or not. I'm vaccinated and boosted,” said...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 11

el torito
5d ago

That means the government expected that every one supposedly to acquire it ? Surprise! God is more powerful and greater and almighty.

Reply
4
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

San Diego files lawsuit over toxic PFAS chemicals in water

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is suing more than 20 companies over decades-long water contamination from toxic chemical called PFAS. The lawsuit claims manufacturers like 3M, DuPont, and Raytheon made firefighting foam that contained PFAS and alleges the companies concealed "knowledge about the grave environmental and human health dangers of these compounds."
SAN DIEGO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/17/22

In Riverside County, there were 612 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 9, hospitalizations have increased by 82% with 64. ICU cases decreased by four, with four current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego hit by large jump in overdose deaths

Overdose deaths in the U.S. reached a grim new record in 2021, according to new figures released this week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. More than 107,000 people died from accidental overdoses in the country in 2021, an increasing majority of them opioid-related. The year-to-year increase in overdose...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
