Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.

ANOKA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO