ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Picks up two points in Game 6

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coyle recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes. Coyle logged...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Had Mixed Results In Their Most Recent Game Seven Appearances

Heading into today’s matchup with the Hurricanes, the Bruins have appeared in game seven five times since winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. During the Boston Bruins Stanley Cup run of 2011, they reached game seven in three of their four series, including the Final against the Vancouver Canucks. Of course, they were 3-0 in game sevens that season, however, they are just 2-3 in five appearances since. Both of their wins came against the Toronto Maple Leafs and one of their three losses, and their most recent game seven appearance, was a reversal of fortune from their Stanley Cup Final game seven win over the Canucks.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Win Game 7 Against the Hurricanes If…

No franchise in the NHL has played in more Game 7’s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs than the Boston Bruins. After their 5-2 Game 6 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at the TD Garden, the Black and Gold evened their best-of-seven series at 3-3, setting up the winner-take-all Game 7 late Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina. It will be Boston’s 29th all-time Game 7.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bergeron's future at the center of pivotal Bruins offseason ahead

The Boston Bruins' offseason has begun earlier than many people expected, and whether the team is able to construct a roster capable of making a deep run in next year's Stanley Cup Playoffs hinges on the decision of a franchise legend. Patrice Bergeron's contract is about to expire, making him...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bergeron Says It’s “Too Soon” and “Too Raw” to Predict Future With Bruins

With the sting of a Game 7 loss still fresh for most of the Bruins’ players, and indeed for veteran Patrice Bergeron, it was too early to have one of the great centers in franchise history divulge any clues as to whether he’d be sticking around or not. Media and fans want to know what’s next, and even if Bergeron already knows, he wasn’t about to discuss the topic in a post-media available just minutes after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Charlie Coyle
markerzone.com

BRUINS FANS GIVE IT TO TONY DEANGELO WITH A 'F--K YOU, TONY!' CHANT

If Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes was aiming to get under the skin of the Boston Bruins and their fans in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, mission accomplished. The Bruins managed to force a game 7 Thursday night by beating the Canes 5-2 at TD Garden. The crowd was understandably pumped when it was 4-1, and decided to take aim at DeAngelo with a 'fuck you, Tony!' chant. This wasn't just a few of those in attendance, as you can hear in the video below. This chant was a loud one.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Marchand has emotional response to question about Bergeron's future

The Boston Bruins' season is over, and now all eyes turn to captain Patrice Bergeron and his uncertain future with the franchise. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Bruins 3-2 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series at PNC Arena on Saturday night. It could have been Bergeron's final game with the Bruins. The 36-year-old center's contract is about to expire, and he hasn't given any hint of what his decision might be.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Instant reaction, takeaways from Bruins' season-ending Game 7 loss

The Boston Bruins' 2021-22 season came crashing down Saturday evening with a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series at PNC Arena. Home ice played a huge advantage in this series with the home team winning every single game. All four road games for the Bruins followed a similar script -- falling into an early hole and not being able to recover. Carolina led 3-1 most of the third period before the Bruins scored with 21.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to one.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy