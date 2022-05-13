Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Picks up two points in Game 6

Heading into today’s matchup with the Hurricanes, the Bruins have appeared in game seven five times since winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. During the Boston Bruins Stanley Cup run of 2011, they reached game seven in three of their four series, including the Final against the Vancouver Canucks. Of course, they were 3-0 in game sevens that season, however, they are just 2-3 in five appearances since. Both of their wins came against the Toronto Maple Leafs and one of their three losses, and their most recent game seven appearance, was a reversal of fortune from their Stanley Cup Final game seven win over the Canucks.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO