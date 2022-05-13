ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sharp to force Game 7

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Swayman stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Carolina. Swayman blanked the Hurricanes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Alaska State
City
Boston, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Starting Friday

Margot (hamstring) is starting Friday against Toronto. Margot missed two straight games with right hamstring discomfort but will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has an active nine-game hit streak going during which he's batting .484 (15-for-31) with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Linus Ullmark
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Sprays three hits

Benintendi went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, triple and an additional run and RBI in a 14-10 win over Colorado on Friday. Benintendi opened the scoring with a two-run bomb to right in the first inning, singled and scored in the third and tripled home a run in the seventh. The extra-base hits were the 27-year-old's first since back on May 1 as he was batting .211 in May prior to Friday's game. Benintendi is now slashing an excellent .324/.374/.432 with two home runs, 11 runs and 15 RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Nearing rehab assignment

Votto (illness) could be a few days away from a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, but he's close to returning to game action. The 38-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, so he'll attempt to find his timing at the plate once he ultimately joins a minor-league affiliate. Bell previously indicated that the Reds' road trip in Toronto next weekend is a potential target for Votto to rejoin the major-league club.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Jesper Horsted: Reverts to PUP list

Horsted (undisclosed) reverted to the reserve/PUP list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Horsted was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The nature of his injury still isn't clear.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Sent down Saturday

Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Naughton made five appearances (one start) during his time on the major-league roster, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The southpaw will head back to the minors after Drew VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Math problem: Celtics bury Bucks under weight of historic 3-point margin

Amid the Golden State Warriors' five-year reign of terror on the league, you started to hear the phrase "math problem" a lot. What it meant, quite simply, was the Warriors' 3-pointers were worth more than your 2-pointers, and over time, if you were on the short end of that arithmetic, you just couldn't keep up.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy