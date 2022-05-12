ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Flappy Bird,' anime and Stephen A. Smith. Here are the best NFL teams' schedule reveals

By Eduardo Gonzalez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KR3YX_0fcToZti00

Football is four months away, and the NFL reminded everyone about the upcoming season by releasing the schedules of all 32 teams Thursday.

To mark the occasion, several NFL teams got their creative juices going in revealing their schedules.

From video games to anime to bad animation and famous faces, here are some of the best schedule reveals from teams across the league:

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are apparently fans of the "Flappy Bird" game and incorporated it into their schedule reveal.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons rolled out their schedule with some Easter eggs fans can find.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers must be big '90s fans in how they revealed their schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals used bad animation and hundreds of stock photos to come up with an entertaining schedule reveal.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys asked probably their biggest hater to help out with the schedule reveal.

Detroit Lions

The Lions focused on how they can increase their win-ability for the 2022 season with special training.

Houston Texans

The Texans are Disney Channel fans and got the team to practice their best Mickey Mouse ear drawing when revealing the schedule.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers showed off their putting skills while revealing the schedule.

Chargers

The Chargers used anime to reveal their schedule.

Minnesota Vikings

Hall of Famer Johnny Randle got Vikings fan excited in revealing the schedule.

New York Giants

Eli Manning revealed how the Giants got their schedule together.

New York Jets

The Jets decided to reveal their schedule "out of context."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Titans should be worried about Derrick Henry's decline

Don't act like you weren't already thinking it. Don't act like you're surprised to hear it from Football Outsiders, the pioneers of the Curse of 370, either. Henry is two years removed from a 378-carry, 2,027-yard season for the Tennessee Titans that was magnificent to watch but which voided his factory warranty. Henry appeared to be cruising along without a care about his mileage in the first half of 2021, with five 100-yard rushing afternoons in his first six games, before suffering a foot fracture against the Colts in Week 8. He returned for 20 carries for 62 yards in the playoff loss to the Bengals, which was a far cry from the 195-yard playoff performances of years past that made Henry much more than a fantasy football legend.
NFL
FanSided

Colts rumors: Julio Jones interest unfortunately not a reality

Rumors circulating of the Indianapolis Colts being in talks with wide receiver Julio Jones were debunked by a reporter. The Indianapolis Colts watched as their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, parted ways with top wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this offseason. The difference is that Jones is currently a free agent, as Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a multi-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp: Reactions from Day 1

The Dallas Cowboys' rookie minicamp began Friday, and a handful of incoming players are already turning heads in a big way after the first full day of practice. Minicamp included a slew of undrafted free agents in attendance alongside the Cowboys' nine draft picks. Here are some initial reactions to...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contract details released for Derek Stingley Jr.'s deal with Houston

The Houston Texans made a big splash when they decided to take former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The pick was a bit of a surprise, as most mocks did not show Stingley as a top-five pick, but his stock rose quite a bit in the weeks leading up to the draft, and Houston hopes it has now landed its No. 1 outside cornerback for the future.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Texans agree to terms with No. 3 pick Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans have taken care of a key piece of business as their rookie minicamp begins this weekend. According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick of this year’s draft. Stingley will receive a fully guaranteed $34.6...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Vikings#American Football#Flappy Bird Tickets#Nfln#Bengals
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Animation
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
297K+
Followers
61K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy