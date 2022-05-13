ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor Lewan Fed Up With NFL Schedule Reveals

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bnSO_0fcToX8G00

As the NFL has increasingly made a show out of its full schedule release, Lewan is among those that just wants to get to the point.

When it comes to hyping up a new season, there is no other league that does it quite like the NFL. All 32 teams released their official schedules for the 2022 season on Thursday, and the league had an official release show on NFL Network.

While this clearly drives more interest in the league at a down point in the year, some simply want to bypass the pageantry and get to playing the games.

Take Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. He is not a fan of the dragged out, showy style of the releases.

“The @nfl schedule reveal is so overrated. Just tell us who we are playing,” Lewan tweeted.

Traina: NFL Schedule Release: Love It? Hate it? Both?

Whether your favorite team plays a tough matchup in its season opener or plays on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, Lewan clearly thinks it’s a waste of time.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFC team interested in signing Cam Newton?

Cam Newton has gotten multiple opportunities over the past two seasons to prove he is still capable of playing at a high level. He has failed to do that, but his most recent team apparently has not given up on him. Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told Mike Florio...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1 Question For Rob Gronkowski: Fans React

Tom Brady is tired of waiting on Rob Gronkowski. He won't even let Gronk celebrate his 33rd question without asking him an important question: is he playing this upcoming season?. Brady tagged the veteran tight end in his latest Instagram story. He did wish him a happy birthday, but got...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu’s immediate reaction to Jarvis Landry joining him in New Orleans

A week after signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, the New Orleans Saints have opted for another Louisiana homecoming. Jarvis Landry revealed on his official Twitter account that he has elected to sign with the Saints. The move comes months after the Cleveland Browns decided to release him in March, and after a notable waiting period, the veteran wide receiver has decided to return home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Nfl Network#Titans#American Football
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes surprising move with his TV career

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pacman Jones: Antonio Brown Was "Right" About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown made headlines when he called out Colin Kaepernick by questioning his charitable contributions to the community. The former All-Pro wide receiver said Kaepernick hasn't been out helping the community since he reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019. According to TMZ Sports, former All-Pro...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Celebrated Suzy Kolber On Saturday

The NFL celebrated one of its best earlier this week, as Suzy Kolber turned 58 years old. The longtime NFL reporter, who's one of the faces of ESPN's coverage of the league, celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The NFL world celebrated Kolber on social media. "Happy birthday Suzy - wishes...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Prediction For Super Bowl Champion

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bounce back and compete for another Super Bowl this coming season. On Friday's episode of "Undisputed," Bayless outlined his thoughts on the Bucs' possible title-contending campaign in 2022. "The one man in sports I do not...
NFL
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

68K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy