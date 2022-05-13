Taylor Lewan Fed Up With NFL Schedule Reveals

As the NFL has increasingly made a show out of its full schedule release, Lewan is among those that just wants to get to the point.

When it comes to hyping up a new season, there is no other league that does it quite like the NFL. All 32 teams released their official schedules for the 2022 season on Thursday, and the league had an official release show on NFL Network.

While this clearly drives more interest in the league at a down point in the year, some simply want to bypass the pageantry and get to playing the games.

Take Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. He is not a fan of the dragged out, showy style of the releases.

“The @nfl schedule reveal is so overrated. Just tell us who we are playing,” Lewan tweeted.

Whether your favorite team plays a tough matchup in its season opener or plays on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, Lewan clearly thinks it’s a waste of time.

