ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp signs fiscal 2023 state budget

By Dave Williams | Capitol Beat
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuzAb_0fcToLmm00

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $30.2 billion state budget Thursday that includes pay raises for teachers and state employees.

The fiscal 2023 spending plan, which takes effect July 1, is just shy of the record $30.3 billion fiscal 2022 mid-year budget covering state spending through June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLW1w_0fcToLmm00
Gov. Brian Kemp

It includes the $2,000 final installment of a $5,000 pay hike for Georgia teachers Kemp promised on the campaign trail four years ago.

Most state workers also will get $5,000 raises, while larger increases will go to correctional officers in the adult and juvenile prison system plagued with high turnover rates.

State retirees will receive their first cost-of-living adjustment in 14 years.

The budget also contains a $180 million increase in mental health spending, the largest in the state’s history, and $28 million to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from the current six months to a year.

In the criminal justice arena, the budget funds a new state trooper class of 75 cadets, an expansion of the attorney general’s human trafficking unit and a newly created gang prosecution unit.

“We have prioritized education, public safety and health care, even when we faced truly unprecedented times,” Kemp said during a budget signing ceremony at the University of North Georgia’s Blue Ridge campus.

Kemp said state coffers are flush with enough money to cover the various spending increases because he reopened Georgia’s economy earlier than many other states during the early months of the pandemic.

But Democrats attributed the additional spending to the availability of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan a Democratic-controlled Congress passed shortly after President Joe Biden took office last year.

“After calling Democrats’ American Rescue Plan a ‘slap in the face for hardworking Georgians,’ Brian Kemp is hypocritically trying to take credit because he thinks it will help his chances of reelection,” said Max Flugrath, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

While the state pours additional funds into education, public safety and health care, the budget also made room for a one-time $1.1 billion tax refund. A phased-in $1 billion state income tax cut will kick in starting in 2024.

The refunds are starting to go out to taxpayers this week. However, the process isn’t expected to be completed until August due to the volume of refunds.

“This is a good budget, one which invests strategically in … a growing, thriving state while at the same time keeping state government lean and returning every dollar possible to the taxpayer,” said Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.

Ralston noted the budget also will provide $13 million to expand the Blue Ridge campus that hosted Thursday’s signing ceremony.

The budget also includes $388 million to restore cuts to the state’s K-12 student funding formula imposed during the pandemic.

In higher education, the spending plan does away with special institutional fees the University System of Georgia began charging students during the Great Recession and raises tuition coverage offered by the HOPE Scholarships program to 90% for most qualified students.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

The post Kemp signs fiscal 2023 state budget appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp signs $1 billion tax cut bill touted as largest in state’s history

Gov. Brian Kemp signed what is being touted as the largest income tax cut in Georgia’s history on Tuesday, while ratcheting up the campaign pressure on his fellow Republican rival David Perdue. The bill will gradually drop the state’s income tax rate from 5.75% to 4.99% by 2029 and could eventually save Georgia residents more […] The post Kemp signs $1 billion tax cut bill touted as largest in state’s history appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BONAIRE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

A leaked Supreme Court opinion would nix Roe v. Wade. Here’s what it means for Georgia abortion law

A leaked draft opinion shows the Supreme Court intends to overturn abortion rights, which would open a likely path for Georgia’s six-week abortion ban to be upheld. The document, published by POLITICO, was written by Justice Samuel Alito in February and says that the highest court in the country has voted to strike down the […] The post A leaked Supreme Court opinion would nix Roe v. Wade. Here’s what it means for Georgia abortion law appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Abortion rights protests erupt in Georgia and beyond. It could be a prelude of more to come.

The streets of downtown Atlanta echoed with the now-familiar sounds of protest chants Tuesday as hundreds marched to demonstrate after a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion which, if given final approval, would severely limit abortion access in the majority of states, including Georgia. “Numbers were big today because there was huge outrage at this […] The post Abortion rights protests erupt in Georgia and beyond. It could be a prelude of more to come. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Dickens shakes up housing authority board, introduces 2023 budget

Mayor Andre Dickens has shaken up the Atlanta Housing board in his pursuit of building or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing in the city. Four members of the agency resigned on Monday: Chair Christopher Edwards, Vice-chair Kirk Rich, Commissioner Pat Dixon, Jr. and Commissioner Robert Highsmith Jr. Dickens quickly announced four replacement appointees, including […] The post Mayor Dickens shakes up housing authority board, introduces 2023 budget appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy