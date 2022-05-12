ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Cadillac slims BNC title chances for Petoskey soccer, meet again Saturday

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03s6mX_0fcToGN900

PETOSKEY — When two good teams meet on the same field, a lot of times it can come down to capitalizing on opportunities or letting them just slip by.

When the Petoskey and Cadillac girls’ soccer teams met up at the Click Road Soccer Complex Thursday, that’s essentially how the night went, with Cadillac burying their tries in front of the net and Petoskey’s coming away empty.

The Vikings built a 2-0 halftime advantage, then added another in the second half before Petoskey finally found the board late in a 3-1 loss for the Northmen.

“We knew they were a senior dominant group and they play really nice soccer,” said Petoskey coach Zach Jonker. “They seemed a step quicker, won a lot of the 50-50 balls and they’re very good in the air using their head. But, with that said, it’s not like they were peppering our goal.

“There’s a bunch of positives. We scored late and we got a cross in the six yard box. So the girls kept playing and that was good. But, we’ve got some work to do.”

The game essentially knocked the Northmen out of the Big North Conference race at this point in the season, though not officially yet.

They dropped to 3-2-1 in the league and 9-3-1 overall, while Cadillac moved to 11-2-4 and 3-1-2. West still leads the BNC at 5-0-2.

As Jonker said, shots weren’t ringing out throughout either half by either team, it was more so just empty opportunities, particularly in the first half on some good looks.

“I thought we did some nice stuff,” he said. “We created two chances in the first half where we’re behind them. Kate (Farley) had one and their keeper made a save on it, then in the last 10 seconds with Hayley (Flynn), I would have already counted that in the scorebook.”

Cadillac’s first half goals came off the leg of Lindsey Meier and Abby Kovacevich, with Kovacevich’s coming on a breakaway on a well played ball from the midfield.

After the half, Kovacevich then sent a moon shot in from 30 yards out directly in front of the Petoskey net, which sailed over the outstretched arms of Northmen keeper Sadie Corey.

It wasn’t until around eight minutes left that the Northmen found their first goal, when Clara Mailloux sent a ball over the top of the Cadillac defense to a streaking Flynn, who then got just enough of a leg on it to get it over a charging Cadillac keeper.

Petoskey stayed competitive from there in those final eight minutes, though that score was as much as they could muster.

The two will now turn right around and meet each other again this Saturday, May 14 in Cadillac.

“We’ll see them again on Saturday and then there’s a real good chance we’ll see them in districts,” said Jonker. “They exposed some weaknesses and we know what we need to get back to in training. So Cadillac deserved it tonight. But we were a little better than the score.”

Petoskey will also head to Traverse City Central next Tuesday, May 17.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Furious Over Viral Little League Video

A video of a Little League baseball game is going viral this weekend. The video shows an umpire threatening a group of parents who won't stop complaining about ball/strike calls. Parents continue complaining, causing the umpire to leave the field and call the game a forfeit. All he was requesting...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
Cadillac, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
NBC Sports

Sunday Kansas Cup race: Start time, weather, how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the halfway point of the 2022 regular season Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Joey Logano’s win last week at Darlington via bump-and-run made him the 10th different victor in 12 races this season. It also tightened the Cup Playoff picture. Only six playoff spots remain.
KANSAS STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Insider Debates: Where does ‘up north’ begin in Michigan?

Michigan residents and visitors alike can attest: It doesn’t get much better than driving up north and experiencing the state’s beautiful landscapes and lakes. But where exactly does “up north” begin in Michigan? We’ve had this debate in the newsroom for years, and have even had Local 4 viewers chime in -- and we still haven’t reached a consensus.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video From Little League Game Is Going Viral Today

Attention all parents of young athletes: don't act like the individuals you're about to see in a viral Little League video. A video of an interaction between a Little League ump and parents in the crowd is going viral. In it, you see the ump approach the fence asking parents...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Up North Voice

Northeast Michigan forest fire 30 percent contained; See map below

Fire danger remains very high in the Lower Peninsula and high in the Upper Peninsula. Due to increased risk, the DNR has not conducted prescribed burns in the past week and has not been issuing burn permits. Before any open burning, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit and get fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Asparagus harvest spreading across Michigan

Asparagus harvest is now underway in the nation’s largest producing state after a delayed start. Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board Executive Director Jamie Clover Adams tells Brownfield this year’s start is fast and furious as cool, wet weather has quickly turned hot and dry. “The older farmers tell me...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnc#Northmen
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

996
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy