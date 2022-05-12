Cadillac slims BNC title chances for Petoskey soccer, meet again Saturday

PETOSKEY — When two good teams meet on the same field, a lot of times it can come down to capitalizing on opportunities or letting them just slip by.

When the Petoskey and Cadillac girls’ soccer teams met up at the Click Road Soccer Complex Thursday, that’s essentially how the night went, with Cadillac burying their tries in front of the net and Petoskey’s coming away empty.

The Vikings built a 2-0 halftime advantage, then added another in the second half before Petoskey finally found the board late in a 3-1 loss for the Northmen.

“We knew they were a senior dominant group and they play really nice soccer,” said Petoskey coach Zach Jonker. “They seemed a step quicker, won a lot of the 50-50 balls and they’re very good in the air using their head. But, with that said, it’s not like they were peppering our goal.

“There’s a bunch of positives. We scored late and we got a cross in the six yard box. So the girls kept playing and that was good. But, we’ve got some work to do.”

The game essentially knocked the Northmen out of the Big North Conference race at this point in the season, though not officially yet.

They dropped to 3-2-1 in the league and 9-3-1 overall, while Cadillac moved to 11-2-4 and 3-1-2. West still leads the BNC at 5-0-2.

As Jonker said, shots weren’t ringing out throughout either half by either team, it was more so just empty opportunities, particularly in the first half on some good looks.

“I thought we did some nice stuff,” he said. “We created two chances in the first half where we’re behind them. Kate (Farley) had one and their keeper made a save on it, then in the last 10 seconds with Hayley (Flynn), I would have already counted that in the scorebook.”

Cadillac’s first half goals came off the leg of Lindsey Meier and Abby Kovacevich, with Kovacevich’s coming on a breakaway on a well played ball from the midfield.

After the half, Kovacevich then sent a moon shot in from 30 yards out directly in front of the Petoskey net, which sailed over the outstretched arms of Northmen keeper Sadie Corey.

It wasn’t until around eight minutes left that the Northmen found their first goal, when Clara Mailloux sent a ball over the top of the Cadillac defense to a streaking Flynn, who then got just enough of a leg on it to get it over a charging Cadillac keeper.

Petoskey stayed competitive from there in those final eight minutes, though that score was as much as they could muster.

The two will now turn right around and meet each other again this Saturday, May 14 in Cadillac.

“We’ll see them again on Saturday and then there’s a real good chance we’ll see them in districts,” said Jonker. “They exposed some weaknesses and we know what we need to get back to in training. So Cadillac deserved it tonight. But we were a little better than the score.”

Petoskey will also head to Traverse City Central next Tuesday, May 17.

