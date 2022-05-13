ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County man accused of more smash-and-grab thefts at State College-area businesses

By Tribune News Service
 3 days ago
A Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday and Thursday in another handful of smash-and-grab thefts at businesses in Centre County, pushing the total number of heists he’s accused of carrying out to nearly a dozen. Tre Estes-Stalnos, 21, was accused by State College police of shooting his way into...

