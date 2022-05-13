ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

2 killed in Tuscaloosa County house fire

By Tim Reid
 3 days ago

HOLT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of two people. Captain Jack Kennedy tells CBS 42 that the fire destroyed a trailer on Garber Street.

“Wednesday afternoon the sheriff’s office received a call. A family had not been able to reach some of their family members by phone for a few days and so they came here to check on them, and when they arrived they found the residents had burned to death,” Kennedy said.

Investigators spent Thursday morning sifting through the ashes and rubble looking for evidence they hope can help them find out how the fire started and the identities two victims.

“Right now we don’t know when this fire occurred, we don’t know the cause of the fire and until we get these official reports back and complete this investigation we will not be able to lean one way or the other and we will treat every case as if there is a possibility of a criminal act,” Kennedy said.

Investigators think the fire could have started Monday or Tuesday but they are not sure. The two bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for autopsy.

