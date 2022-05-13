Dead person found in truck submerged in St. Clair River

A 56-year-old Fenton man on a 2011 Harley Davison motorcycle was killed on Kensington Road at I-96 on Friday by a vehicle attempting a U-turn. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old Milford man driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a 21-year-old Highland man as a passenger was southbound on Kensington Road at about 5:14 p.m. Friday, May 13. Kensington Road was closed north of I-96, so the driver pulled off the road to check for directions; the driver then attempted to make a U-turn when his vehicle struck the motorcycle.
Comments / 0