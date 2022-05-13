ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korean stocks rise, eye biggest weekly drop in 2 months

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday after U.S. producer prices in April rose more-than-expected, but the benchmark Kospi index is set for its sharpest weekly decline in two months due to concerns around policy tightening and economic growth. ** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Kospi index rose 39.36 points, or 1.54%, to 2,589.44 as of 0139 GMT. For the week, it is down 1.9% so far. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.85% and peer SK Hynix jumped 2.29%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 2.32%. ** Producer price growth in the United States was weaker than expected and raised hopes of inflation peaking out Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won said. ** The U.S. Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 17.5 billion won ($13.59 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,286.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.14%. The won closed on Thursday at its weakest level since 2009. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,288.9 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,288.7. ** The Kospi has fallen 13.04% so far this year, and lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 314.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 735. ** The won has lost 7.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 105.63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 2.909%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.0 basis points to 3.217%. ($1 = 1,287.9500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Youn-ah Moon; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Four reasons why the bond market rout may be over

(Reuters) - Battered U.S. and German government bond markets have just put in their best weekly performance since early March, suggesting a painful surge in yields due to high inflation may finally be abating as the focus turns to growth fears. Gilts in Britain, where the Bank of England warned...
Japan's Nikkei gives up early gains on China slowdown worries

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average shed most of its early gains on Monday as data showing a sharper-than-expected slowdown at factories in major trade partner China offset the boost from a tech-driven rally on Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei entered the midday break up...
UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector) May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs). Shares of the company,...
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: 'Would very naturally respond'

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
PRECIOUS-Gold up from 3-month lows as U.S. bond yields weaken

* Dollar starts week just off recent 20-year high against peers * Momentum clearly favours further downside in gold - analyst * Gold prices touched lowest since Feb. 4 on Friday (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam May 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday from a more than three-month trough hit in the previous session, as lower U.S. Treasury yields kept demand for zero-yield bullion afloat above the key psychological support level of around $1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.15 per ounce, as of 0227 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,809.80. "With $1,800 being such a big round number, it's natural for it to provide some level of support as some (traders) try to be brave and buy a dip, whilst others close out profitable shorts," City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Marking their fourth straight weekly decline, gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday to the lowest since Feb. 4 at $1,798.86 per ounce, before closing at $1,811.15. "But it's not looking great for gold bugs right now. Even if we do see a bounce from $1,800, the momentum clearly favours a further downside," Simpson said. The dollar started the week just off a 20-year high against peers, as investors sought safety due to fears about global growth, and continued to make rival safe-haven gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell, buoying demand for non-interest bearing gold. Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before Federal Reserve officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement. Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it. Spot silver was down 0.1% at $21.06 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $938.46, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,949.88. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies shrug off stronger dollar; Mexican peso buoyed by rate hike

* Latam stocks, FX down ~0.5% this week * C. banks in Mexico, Peru, Argentina hike interest rates * Brazil antitrust regulator approves sale of Petrobras refinery By Anisha Sircar May 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday even as the dollar hovered at two-decade highs on Friday, but were set for weekly losses amid a broader risk-off on global growth fears, while Mexico's peso was buoyed after the central bank hiked interest rates. Mexico's peso gained 0.4% against the dollar, bouncing off of one-week lows after the Bank of Mexico on Thursday raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, as expected. Peru's sol slipped 0.6% even after its own central bank raised rates by 50 basis points to 5%, the tenth consecutive hike as the copper-producing Andean nation battles spiraling inflation. Argentina's central bank, too, announced a hike in the benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 49% after data earlier in the day showed inflation in the 12 months through April was running at 58%. "Inflation has risen to levels dangerous, and the only way in theory to combat that is raising rates, but central bank action isn't determining the value of foreign currency currently... We need global factors to come together for a more positive Latam outlook, as everything is so downwardly revised," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA. MSCI's index of Latam currencies eyed their fourth straight week in the red after the greenback saw a boost in late April on U.S. rate hike expectations. Chile's peso and Colombia's peso hovered near pandemic lows. "We’re back to the levels of market fear and chaos as in the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 - 2022 is another moment of shock," Perez added, citing risks around China, rising U.S. interest rates, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. Stocks were headed for a 0.6% weekly decline as investors were driven away from riskier assets amid broader recessionary fears, and were tracking their sixth straight week in the red. However, headlines pointing to smoother commercial trade, new trade patterns with Latin American countries or a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine war could lift stocks in the weeks to come, analysts say. Brazil's real, Chile's peso and Colombia's peso were set for their fourth straight weeks in the red, skidding between 0.1% and 1.2% on the week. Petrobras shares jumped 1.6%, boosting Brazil's benchmark Bovespa. Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said the sale of the state-run oil company's Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.02 1.74 MSCI LatAm 2252.26 1.94 Brazil Bovespa 107449.53 1.67 Mexico IPC 49669.02 0.73 Chile IPSA 4826.81 2.38 Argentina MerVal 87621.05 2.456 Colombia COLCAP 1530.63 1.65 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0920 0.97 Mexico peso 20.1764 0.33 Chile peso 860.1 0.52 Colombia peso 4110.16 -0.18 Peru sol 3.75 0.27 Argentina peso 117.3900 -0.11 (interbank) Argentina peso 199.5 2.01 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru)
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Twitter drops as Musk puts purchase deal on hold. * S&P, Nasdaq post longest weekly losing streaks in over a decade. * Dow’s longest weekly losing streak since...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, China's yuan dips

May 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 128.850 129.19 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3925 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.793 29.807 +0.05 Korean won 1280.700 1284.2 +0.27 Peso 52.440 52.37 -0.13 Rupee 77.450 77.45 0.00 Yuan 6.795 6.79 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.850 115.08 -10.69 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3490 -3.28 Taiwan dlr 29.793 27.676 -7.11 Korean won 1280.700 1188.60 -7.19 Baht 34.760 33.39 -3.94 Peso 52.440 50.99 -2.77 Rupiah 14610.000 14250 -2.46 Rupee 77.450 74.33 -4.03 Ringgit 4.396 4.1640 -5.28 Yuan 6.795 6.3550 -6.47 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Indian shares follow broader Asia higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC up

BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Monday as broader Asia tried to hold onto small gains after weak data from China showed that strict lockdowns hit the world’s second-largest economy. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.54% at 15,868, as of 0353 GMT, while...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks cling to gains even as shocking China data casts gloom

* Markets in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia closed * Weaker-than-expected China data fuels growth concerns * Philippine stocks set for best session in two months By Harish Sridharan May 16 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines and India kick-started the week on a firmer footing despite shockingly weak data from China that has stoked concerns about the implications for the health of the global economy. Markets in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays. The benchmark stock index in the Philippines jumped 2.4%, poised for its best session in two months. That follows five straight sessions of losses that made for a 5.6% decline on the week. Although data last Thursday showed the Philippine economy grew at a better-than-expected 8.3% in the first quarter, the increased likelihood of a rate hike to tackle inflation had hurt sentiment. Shares in India climbed 0.9% after six consecutive sessions of losses. Economic activity in China cooled sharply in April as extensive lockdowns took a heavy toll, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter. China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the drop forecast, while industrial output fell 2.9% with both metrics well below analyst expectations. Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in dozens of cities across the country in March and April, but Shanghai has now set out plans for the return of more normal life from June 1. "The April data slate combined with other softer data over the month paint a picture of a stalling economy and one in need of more aggressive stimulus and a rapid easing of COVID restrictions," Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said in a note. "As such, China's weaker growth trajectory will add to pressure on its markets, and fuel a further worsening in global economic prospects, weighing on risk assets," he added. Currencies in Asia were largely subdued against broad dollar strength, with market participants awaiting key U.S. retail and production data due on Tuesday, as well as speeches from several U.S. Federal Reserve officials in the week ahead. The Chinese yuan was flat, just off a 20-month low against the dollar, while the Philippine peso was down 0.2%. The Singaporean dollar weakened 0.2%. HIGHLIGHTS ** In the Philippines, top index gainers were AC Energy Corp and Ayala Corp ** China's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month, matching market expectations ** South Korea's finance minister and central bank chief agreed on Monday to boost policy coordination in fighting inflation and financial markets instability Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0443 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.17 -10.77 0.65 -7.62 China -0.04 -6.45 -0.51 -15.70 India - -4.03 1.05 -8.11 Indonesia - -2.46 - 0.25 Malaysia - -5.28 - -1.47 Philippines -0.15 -2.78 2.38 -8.31 S.Korea -0.02 -7.44 -0.26 -12.77 Singapore -0.25 -3.37 - 2.16 Taiwan -0.03 -7.13 0.35 -12.79 Thailand - -3.94 - -4.42 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
S.Korea c.bank chief says big-step rate hikes a possibility

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean central bank chief's comment that he could consider big-step interest rate raises in coming months shook the local bond market on Monday, as Asia's fourth-largest economy also braced for fast slowing in growth. Yields on government bonds rose as traders rushed to...
S.Korean stocks shed early gains as China data fuels slowdown fears

* KOSPI turns down, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield jumps SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday after starting the week higher, as key China data came in weaker than expected, fuelling investor fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield jumped after the central bank governor said it's too early to decide if the country requires a big rate hike now. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 4.66 points, or 0.18%, at 2,599.58, as of 0211 GMT, reversing a nearly 1% rise in early trade. ** The local stock market started higher on a strong dip-buying appetite, but erased gains with focus on China's economic data, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** South Korea's finance minister and central bank chief agreed on Monday to boost policy coordination in fighting inflation and financial markets instability. ** Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said he may be able to say whether a 50 basis-point interest rate hike is needed only after seeing more data in around July and August, a comment made "in principle" according to the central bank's follow-up explanation. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.75%. ** Pulling down risk appetite, data showed on Monday that China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 40.5 billion won ($31.58 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,280.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% higher than its previous close at 1,284.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,282.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,282.4. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.38 points to 105.22. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 16.0 basis points to 3.067%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.4 basis points to 3.310%. ($1 = 1,282.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Defensive stocks, weak China data drag UK shares lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 16 (Reuters) - UK shares retreated on Monday on weakness in consumer staple and healthcare stocks, while poor data from China ignited fresh concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

