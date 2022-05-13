S.Korean stocks rise, eye biggest weekly drop in 2 months
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday after U.S. producer prices in April rose more-than-expected, but the benchmark Kospi index is set for its sharpest weekly decline in two months due to concerns around policy tightening and economic growth. ** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Kospi index rose 39.36 points, or 1.54%, to 2,589.44 as of 0139 GMT. For the week, it is down 1.9% so far. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.85% and peer SK Hynix jumped 2.29%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 2.32%. ** Producer price growth in the United States was weaker than expected and raised hopes of inflation peaking out Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won said. ** The U.S. Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 17.5 billion won ($13.59 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,286.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.14%. The won closed on Thursday at its weakest level since 2009. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,288.9 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,288.7. ** The Kospi has fallen 13.04% so far this year, and lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 314.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 735. ** The won has lost 7.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 105.63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 2.909%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.0 basis points to 3.217%. ($1 = 1,287.9500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Youn-ah Moon; editing by Uttaresh.V)
