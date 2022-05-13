ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

WATCH NOW: Storm overturns semi on I-29 near Spink

By Tim Hynds
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrecker crews work to overturn a semi that was blown over in...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Parts of Siouxland struck by derecho on Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- A violent line of storms that raced through Siouxland Thursday night has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Derechos are associated with fast-moving, severe thunderstorms that can cause hurricanic or tornadic-force winds, actual tornadoes, heavy rains and flash floods. Matthew...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Traveler reports multiple semis tipped on Interstate 90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A traveler on Interstate 90 reported multiple semi-trucks down on the interstate between Sioux Falls and Mitchell as of 5:45 p.m. today. The South Dakota Highway Patrol has responded to more than a dozen overturned semis on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One dead in Sioux Falls storm; confirmed tornado in Castlewood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. People in multiple eastern KELOLAND communities are cleaning up after yesterday’s powerful thunderstorms. Utility crews are putting in long hours...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecker#Accident#Spink#Journal#Sticke
Sioux City Journal

Severe Weather South Dakota

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while a person died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Three injured in single-vehicle rollover crash

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are in the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle has traveling north on Highway 15 when it went off the roadway. The driver pulled the vehicle back onto the highway and rolled multiple times before landing in the east ditch.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm fatality confirmed in Sioux Falls, city official says

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the city around 6:00 PM. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Castlewood, SD on Thursday night instructing residents to take a volunteer firefighter with them when they go back into their homes for safety reasons.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

51-year-old hiker dies near Grizzly Creek Trail

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 51-year-old hiker died on the trails Friday afternoon. According to the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, the hiker collapsed near Grizzly Creek Trail in the Keystone area. Life-saving measures were taken until emergency services arrived, but, officials say the hiker was later pronounced...
ACCIDENTS
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised in Sioux Falls as high winds cause damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

South Dakota governor issues state of emergency in wake of storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy