Church gives Agape Flights $1 million for new plane

Six weeks ago, during a mission trip in Les Cayes, Haiti, Agape Flights’ plane was destroyed by rioters who had mistaken the plane for a that of a politician.

"They were crying out because they need some things to happen in their country," Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said.

The plane is one of only two planes the 40-year-old flight-based ministry uses to deliver supplies to 300 missionaries and respond to disaster relief across the Caribbean.

"All of this is a mix of feelings but I knew even on that day, God is in control," Speer said.

That faith led to a lot of prayers, and this week Speer says those prayers were answered.

Faith Life Church in Sarasota and Branson, Missouri, who have never given to Agape Flights before, delivered a check to Agape Flights for $1 million.

It's the biggest single donation the non-profit has ever received.

"I cried, I wept," Speer said. "It’s just absolutely overwhelming when you think about the thousands of people who had never even heard about Agape Flights and the faithfulness of God in helping them steward their resources toward us, all you can say is thank you God."

On top of the $1 million, other people have given a total of $600,000, which together Speer says is enough for them to buy a plane.

Speer said the incident has also brought much-needed attention to the struggles of the people in Haiti, people who Speer says they will continue to help.

"In two weeks, I’ll be meeting with Haitian officials again and will once again be a voice for those protesters to say, 'listen, something has got to change in this country,'" Speer said.

