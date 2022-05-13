Firefighters battling brush fire at Santa Barbara County landfill on Gaviota coastline

Update at 2:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have made progress on both blazes, one in Tuolumne County and the other in Calaveras. CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on these fires. The Armstrong Fire in Calaveras County is burning in timber and brush in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road, between Barnum and Scott roads. CAL Fire reports its forward progress has been stopped at an acre. Earlier, crews were quickly able to stop the flames’ forward progress at a quarter acre in the 12000 block of Algerine Road near Stent Cut Off Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, as reported below. CAL Fire reports that ground crews remain on both scenes mopping up and what ignited these fires is under investigation.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO