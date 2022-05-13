ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Firefighters battling brush fire at Santa Barbara County landfill on Gaviota coastline

By KCLU
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire sent up a large plume of smoke Thursday night on the Gaviota coastline. The fire...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Brush fire burning in hills northwest of Goleta

Santa Barbara County firefighters are battling a brush fire burning in the hills northwest of Goleta Saturday afternoon. The blaze was discovered just after 4 p.m. between Winchester Canyon, and Glen Annie Road. It was reported to be around five acres of brush. Firefighters are dealing with temperatures in the...
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Gaviota, CA
Government
City
Gaviota, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Spot Fire Extinguished in Montecito

Montecito firefighters responded to a vegetation fire on the 500 block of Barker Pass Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. Firefighters found an approximately 50 by 50-foot spot burning in a resident’s backyard. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the fire within 15 minutes. Firefighters remained on...
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Landfill#Firefighters#Coastline#Tajiguas
News Channel 3-12

“Back to Business” event brings new Santa Barbara Antique Show to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Formerly known as the CALM Antique Show, the new Santa Barbara Antique Show welcomed locals and visitors to its spring Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale hosted by Earl Warren Showgrounds over the weekend. The post “Back to Business” event brings new Santa Barbara Antique Show to Earl Warren Showgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
mavensnotebook.com

Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project

“A Thursday ruling by the California Coastal Commission denying a Southern California desalination project appears as if it could impact the prospects of California American Water Co.’s plan to construct a desal plant along the Monterey Peninsula. But Cal Am says the Commission’s decision to deny Poseidon Water Co.’s Huntington Beach project and any impacts on Cal Am’s long-proposed desal project on the Monterey Peninsula is comparing apples to oranges. … Evan Jacobs, director of external affairs for Cal Am, said the local desal project, called the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, has an entirely different engineering system that would not impact marine wildlife, principally by having its intake system take brackish water from underground instead of directly from the ocean. … ” Read more from the Monterey Herald here: Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
mymotherlode.com

Update: Forward Spread Stopped On Two Fires In Two Mother Lode Counties

Update at 2:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have made progress on both blazes, one in Tuolumne County and the other in Calaveras. CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on these fires. The Armstrong Fire in Calaveras County is burning in timber and brush in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road, between Barnum and Scott roads. CAL Fire reports its forward progress has been stopped at an acre. Earlier, crews were quickly able to stop the flames’ forward progress at a quarter acre in the 12000 block of Algerine Road near Stent Cut Off Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, as reported below. CAL Fire reports that ground crews remain on both scenes mopping up and what ignited these fires is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with local gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire out in Fullerton; street remains closed: Officials

A fire in Fullerton led to street closures and evacuations Saturday afternoon. Valencia Avenue was closed from Euclid Street to Brookhurst Road, and Commonwealth Avenue was closed from Basque Avenue to Euclid Street, the Fullerton Police Department announced on Twitter. “Evacuations have been made and Fullerton Fire is on scene. Please avoid the area,” the […]
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy