Police: Driver arrested after woman is killed while dealing with flat tire

GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A woman died after she was hit by a driver under the influence Thursday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Kevin Pickett, 42, is charged with homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, criminal negligent manslaughter and a slew of related charges. Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to MD Route 10 southbound between I-695 and Ordnance Road for the crash, which involved multiple vehicles. Investigators found that a Crown Victoria driven by Pickett traveled out of the southbound lanes and into the right shoulder, where it struck a woman standing in the shoulder with her car. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman, identified as Tramellia Wright of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said she was stopped due to a flat tire. Drivers traveling behind the Ford told police the car was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The Ford eventually crossed multiple lanes to go directly into the right lane, sticking Wright, her vehicle, and a van that had stopped to assist Wright. Pickett had no reported injuries, police said. The driver of the van had minor injuries and refused treatment.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO