(Camanche, IA) — The use of license plate readers by an eastern Iowa community is being questioned. The ACLU says it could be an invasion of privacy. Camanche police announced last month seven cameras would be bought. Two of those cameras are already installed and recording license plates along U-S Highway 67. The city says it has had an ongoing problem of hit-and-run crashes. The ACLU wants to know who has access to the data collected.

CAMANCHE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO