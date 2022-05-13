ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Bay Area woman ticketed for using FasTrak lane when she didn't; still had to pay fine

By Michael Finney, Renee Koury
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Op31k_0fcTkdca00

Complaints of unfair tolling on FasTrak express lanes continue to roll in to 7 On Your Side.

Many drivers say FasTrak charged them for carpool trips that should be free. Statistics show thousands of drivers every month are getting toll violation notices for using the lanes without a FasTrak account.

Elisa Estremera of Livermore got a toll evasion notice for driving in an express lane - even though she never did. What was worse, the violation notice itself proved she was innocent - and still, FasTrak said she had to pay.

RELATED: Thousands of Bay Area drivers dispute unfair FasTrak charges on freeway express lanes

"Based on the picture, I'm not in the express lane," Estremera said.

Estremera is careful never to drive in FasTrak toll lanes. She doesn't have a FasTrak account, and doesn't want to get a ticket.

So, it was puzzling when she got one anyway.

"It didn't make sense to me, I said, 'That's not even my car...'" Estremera said.

Estremera was driving up the I-680 corridor on that day, but not in the express lane.

Yet a month later she got a toll evasion notice demanding the 75-cent toll plus a $25 penalty.

VIDEO: Lawsuit says FasTrak charged unfair penalties: Here's the result

After a six-year-long lawsuit against FasTrak for unfair penalties stemming from electronic tolls, a Superior Court judge gave their surprising ruling.

But the fuzzy picture showed a different car in the express lane on the far left, not hers.

Estremera's car is in the middle lane, which is free. She called FasTrak.

"I asked her... 'Is there one FasTrak lane, or two?'" Estremera said. "She said 'let me put you on hold.' She got back to me and said, 'Both lanes are express lanes.'"

But that is absolutely not true. That corridor has only one express lane, on the far left.

A FasTrak agent told her there was only one way to avoid the fine.

"She offered to waive the violation if I signed up for FasTrak," Estremera said.

WATCH FasTrak wants to keep tolling policies a secret

Lawyers representing the transit agencies in a class action lawsuit against FasTrak accuse the other side of misconduct in service of a "money grab" lawsuit.

Estremera didn't want FasTrak, especially after hearing of all the mistaken charges.

Besides, she was innocent. She called FasTrak again.

"I said, 'But I'm not in the FasTrak lane,'" Estremera said. "She (the agent) said, 'We're going in circles'... she hung up on me."

Estremera contacted 7 On Your Side. As it turns out, thousands of motorists got tickets for using the express lanes too.

Metropolitan Transportation Commission statistics show FasTrak logged 800,000 toll violations last year for drivers using the I-680 express lane without a FasTrak account.

The statistics do not show how many drivers actually received tickets, nor how many disputed them, like Estremera did.

"To me, it was not the fine so much as the principle," Estremera explained.

MORE: FasTrak has the wrong stationery, sends 'toll violation' notices instead of invoices

An MTC spokesperson said not all violations lead to tickets, for various reasons. For example, cameras don't always get a clear picture of the license plate.

However, MTC acknowledges many drivers are unaware these lanes now require an account to avoid fines, even for carpools.

The spokesperson said it was unclear why the FasTrak agent told Estremera there are two express lanes. But FasTrak dismissed her ticket.

"I saw that ABC 7 On Your Side has been able to help a number of people," Estremera said. "So thank you to ABC7."

The MTC could not explain why Estremera got the ticket in the first place, but it appears the FasTrak cameras captured her license plate as she passed by the cameras.

If you've had this happen to you, contact 7 On Your Side.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE !

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here . As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Comments / 18

softballgirl
3d ago

FasTrak is a big scam! All kinds of "mistakes" like in the story. And a lot of people get additional fines on the first notice, which according to FasTrak is actually the second notice. I had almost $100 added to my car registration that had to be paid to get my tags. I took the train to work everyday so not sure why I was even getting fees/penalties. Maybe they got plate numbers wrong? If you want to contest anything, you have to pay first!! Then they will supposedly look at your info and never get back to you!

Reply
23
pot stirring
2d ago

And people shouldn’t have to pay tolls anyway, you already paid when you got your car registered and also the taxes on gasoline.

Reply
31
pot stirring
2d ago

This is why it’s better to not have a license plate on your car. I see a lot of people driving without license plates and the cops don’t do anything about it.

Reply(1)
9
Related
CBS San Francisco

Equipment problem causing 'major' delays in BART service

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- BART is reporting "major" delays due to an equipment problem on a track at the Downtown Oakland station. The delay affects the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions, BART reported shortly at around 6:44 a.m. on Sunday.Currently, there is no Red line service between Richmond and Millbrae.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Several Vegetation Fires Breakout Along Highway 4 in Bay Point

On Sunday morning, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to multiple vegetation fires along Highway 4 in the Bay Point area near Willow Pass Road. The fires broke out at approximently 8:10 am. Multiple callers reported several small fires and shortly after columns of smoke were observed...
BAY POINT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4 News

San Francisco garage fire injures 1, displaces 7

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early Sunday morning fire that occurred near 200 Edinburgh St. has displaced 7 residents and injured one, officials say. At 5:46 a.m., San Francisco firefighters responded to a 1-alarm garage fire. Officials tweeted a warning, asking residents to avoid the area. Officials say Red Cross Northern California and city services […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
CBS San Francisco

Despite rising rates, East Bay home sells for $1.155M over asking

EL CERRITO (KPIX) -- Another Bay Area home has sold for more than $1 million over the asking price.A home in El Cerrito was listed at $1.295 million and, after 10 days on the market, it sold for $2.45 million -- $1.155 million over the asking price.The home received 11 offers ranging from $205,000 to $1.155 million over the asking price, according to a Compass spokesperson."It was a mid-century modern. The mid-century modern has a following around the Bay Area," said listing agent Kevin Tannahill. "It was a unique home, which is what drove the price up."Another factor that likely...
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves target family's coin shops in Martinez, Vallejo

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how thieves targeted a Bay Area coin dealer. Store manager Jennifer, who declined to give her last name, said her family's two businesses have each been targeted by groups of thieves in a span of two months. The criminals were not able to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastrak#Fastrak Express#Freeway Express#Lawsuit#Superior Court
KRON4 News

Road shut down after car flips over in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A road was shut down Saturday night in Concord, police announced in a tweet. A collision caused the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street to close. Just before midnight, police announced the roadway was cleared and reopened. A photo posted by Concord police show a black Ford was flipped completely […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire on Hwy 4 near Pittsburg

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car has caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials said in a fire alert. A picture provided by PG&E shows a car was going eastbound on the highway before smoke was coming out of it. According to a map provided by officials, the […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Motorious

California Police Looking For Chevy Impala Owner

Petaluma Police Department in the San Francisco Bay Area have put out an interesting request. They’re looking for the owner of what they believe is a 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. At least that’s what they think it is. The license plate was missing and the VIN didn’t match any records on file, so they’re making a guess. In fact, they don’t even know if the vehicle is stolen.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Weekend Road Work and Closures on Interstate 5

Partial Road Closures Scheduled for Northbound I-5 If you are driving through the downtown Sacramento area this weekend, you may want to plan for additional travel time. There will be some major road work and road closures from 10 p.m. Friday, May 13, through 5 a.m Monday, May 16. Northbound...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pilot Program Will Add Security Cameras to California Freeways

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new program Friday that will put hundreds of cameras up along California freeways, including the Bay Area and Southern California. It's all part of a pilot program, putting 200 cameras in 50 locations in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Orange counties. The announcement comes...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy