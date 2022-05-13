ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Fire/Rescue Academy holds graduation ceremony

By Brandon Tester, Caitlin Richards
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue welcomed 14 fully-trained cadets to the department during its Fire Academy Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Friday.

Graduating cadets have completed more than 800 hours of training, according to a press release. That includes training in firefighting, emergency medical services, hazardous materials and traffic safety. Cadets also participated in live burns to simulate real situations they might encounter on the job.

