Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County playoffs May 12, 2022

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County high school sports playoffs continued on Thursday, May 12.

Baseball: Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg – Quince Orchard defeated Gaithersburg 6-5 on Thursday. They will visit Urbana in the 4A region semifinals on Saturday.

Baseball: Wootton vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase : Bethesda-Chevy Chase defeated Wootton 5-4 on Thursday. They will visit Churchill in the 4A region semifinals on Saturday.

