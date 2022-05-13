Montgomery County playoffs May 12, 2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County high school sports playoffs continued on Thursday, May 12.

Baseball: Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg – Quince Orchard defeated Gaithersburg 6-5 on Thursday. They will visit Urbana in the 4A region semifinals on Saturday.

Baseball: Wootton vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase : Bethesda-Chevy Chase defeated Wootton 5-4 on Thursday. They will visit Churchill in the 4A region semifinals on Saturday.

