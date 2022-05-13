Montgomery County playoffs May 12, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County high school sports playoffs continued on Thursday, May 12.
Baseball: Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg – Quince Orchard defeated Gaithersburg 6-5 on Thursday. They will visit Urbana in the 4A region semifinals on Saturday.
Baseball: Wootton vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase : Bethesda-Chevy Chase defeated Wootton 5-4 on Thursday. They will visit Churchill in the 4A region semifinals on Saturday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0