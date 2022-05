MODESTO (CBS13) — For the first time in history, a Latina woman has been named as the general manager of a minor league baseball team. Veronica Hernandez is in a league of her own, shattering not one but two glass ceilings after being named the first-ever female general manager of the Modesto Nuts. “I always wanted to earn a position because of my skill,” she said. “I want it because I’ve done the work, because I’ve done a good job.” The east coast transplant has an extensive business and baseball background, earning her a spot in the starting lineup for the Seattle Mariners’...

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO