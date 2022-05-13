UC Davis men's golf brings home 2 Big West honors

Yosemite National Park, California — One of the most iconic and familiar spots for those traveling into the Yosemite Valley is theTunnel View lookout. However, there's another tunnel, in a far less visited corner of the park that leads to a waterfall that may rival any of the waterfalls visible from Yosemite Valley. That spot is the Wapama Falls tumbling down into the Hetch Hetchy reservoir.

