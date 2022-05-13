ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

UC Davis men's golf brings home 2 Big West honors

By Michelle Dapper
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis golf team took home a pair of Big West honors as senior Thomas Hutchison was named the Player of the Year and Cy Williams was tabbed as the Coach of the Year. “It feels like...

www.kcra.com

