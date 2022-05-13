UC Davis men's golf brings home 2 Big West honors

From a country music festival to an air show and walks to raise money for nonprofit organizations, here are events happening this weekend in Northern California. Country in the Park heads to Cal Expo in Sacramento County on Saturday and Sunday and features performances from Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina, Jameson Rodgers, Tyler Rich, Niko Moon, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Drew Parker, Nate Smith, and Sykamore. There are also food trucks, a mechanical bull, line dancing and more. Saturday’s event is sold out. Learn more here.
