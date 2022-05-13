ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Love FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Love. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville and Courtney. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOVE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Little Rock, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Shannon Hills... Wrightsville Argenta... Otter Creek Ironton... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County Levy... State Fairgrounds Burns Park... Chenal Valley This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Stone County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1112 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Perkinston, or 6 miles southwest of Wiggins, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Perkinston and McHenry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: King George FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: central King George. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 138 AM EDT, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that Kings Highway was closed between Stanley Road and Comorn Road due to flooding at Grover Drive. - Some locations that will experience flooding include King George - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry, southwestern Faulkner, central Saline and central Pulaski Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Perryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... Sherwood West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Downtown Little Rock Perryville... North Little Rock Airport Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Argenta... Otter Creek Little Italy... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Lakewood This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 162. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 12. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/ At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alberton to 9 miles west of Stevensville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Alberton, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, Florence, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Evaro, Ninemile, Huson and Cyr. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 68 and 111. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 9. Highway 93 S between mile markers 67 and 94. Highway 200 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Love THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LOVE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cooke County in north central Texas West central Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lindsay, or near Gainesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Southmayd, Tioga and Valley View. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 488 and 503. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...UPSHUR AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...UPSHUR AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas Western Collin County in north central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aubrey, or 11 miles northeast of Denton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Denton, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper, Fairview, Celina, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Cross Roads, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Melissa, Weston and Lincoln Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM CDT. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Minor flooding is occurring on the Ohio River at Shawneetown through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 17.0 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mobile and southern Baldwin Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1110 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Stapleton to 3 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner. Movement was south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Foley, Theodore, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Dauphin Island, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta and I10 And I65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX

