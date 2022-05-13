Flash Flood Warning issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
