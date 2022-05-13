Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Kaufman; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rockwall County in north central Texas Northwestern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southern Collin County in north central Texas Northeastern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hebron, or near The Colony, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Mesquite, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Balch Springs, Sachse, Seagoville, Forney, Addison, Murphy, Royse City, Heath and Fate. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 479 and 489. Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 78. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0