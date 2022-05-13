ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State Senate wraps for year after passing new congressional map

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Senate has wrapped for the year.

The Senate passed a congressional map and it now heads to the governor’s desk.

The chamber passed the new map in a 22 to 11 vote.

The map is the same one that passed the house on Monday.

It still splits Columbia and Boone County into two congressional districts.

It will now go to the governor's desk.

If he signs it, the map will go into effect immediately.

