Two I-49 traffic stops led to narcotics and weapons arrests
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Two separate traffic stops on I-49 led to 3 arrests on various charges for possession of narcotics and weapons.
According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents were conducting highway traffic stops on I-49 and stopped two separate vehicles which resulted in arrests for drugs and weapons.
Agents conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan Altima and came into contact with the driver Drake Batiste and the passenger Markaylon Chaisson. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle where 4 ounces (115 grams) of suspected crystal meth, a Smith & Wesson handgun and $913 in cash were found. The driver, Drake Batiste, 23 of Lafayette and his passenger, Markaylon Chaisson, 22 of Cecilia were arrested on the following drug and weapons charges:
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
- Driving Under Suspension
- Child Passenger Restraint System Violation
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
Within minutes, the agents conducted a second traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. A probable cause search found 1,271 MDMA pills, 2.3 ounces (66 grams) of suspected crystal meth, 11.4 ounces (324 grams) of suspected synthetic marijuana and $600 in cash.
Devon Mayon, 28 of Leonville was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute
- Schedule I CDS (2 counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- License Plate Display Violation
- Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker
