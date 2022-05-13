ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Two I-49 traffic stops led to narcotics and weapons arrests

By Seth Linscombe
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Two separate traffic stops on I-49 led to 3 arrests on various charges for possession of narcotics and weapons.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents were conducting highway traffic stops on I-49 and stopped two separate vehicles which resulted in arrests for drugs and weapons.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan Altima and came into contact with the driver Drake Batiste and the passenger Markaylon Chaisson. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle where 4 ounces (115 grams) of suspected crystal meth, a Smith & Wesson handgun and $913 in cash were found. The driver, Drake Batiste, 23 of Lafayette and his passenger, Markaylon Chaisson, 22 of Cecilia were arrested on the following drug and weapons charges:

Two indictments made in connection with the 2019 murder of Garon Lewis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPVat_0fcTjtSl00
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
  • Driving Under Suspension
  • Child Passenger Restraint System Violation
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195XaV_0fcTjtSl00
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Within minutes, the agents conducted a second traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. A probable cause search found 1,271 MDMA pills, 2.3 ounces (66 grams) of suspected crystal meth, 11.4 ounces (324 grams) of suspected synthetic marijuana and $600 in cash.

Devon Mayon, 28 of Leonville was arrested and charged with the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ms97h_0fcTjtSl00
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute
  • Schedule I CDS (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • License Plate Display Violation
  • Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mS4x_0fcTjtSl00
Items seized in traffic stops

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

