Two I-49 traffic stops led to narcotics and weapons arrests

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Two separate traffic stops on I-49 led to 3 arrests on various charges for possession of narcotics and weapons.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents were conducting highway traffic stops on I-49 and stopped two separate vehicles which resulted in arrests for drugs and weapons.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan Altima and came into contact with the driver Drake Batiste and the passenger Markaylon Chaisson. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle where 4 ounces (115 grams) of suspected crystal meth, a Smith & Wesson handgun and $913 in cash were found. The driver, Drake Batiste, 23 of Lafayette and his passenger, Markaylon Chaisson, 22 of Cecilia were arrested on the following drug and weapons charges:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Driving Under Suspension

Child Passenger Restraint System Violation

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Within minutes, the agents conducted a second traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. A probable cause search found 1,271 MDMA pills, 2.3 ounces (66 grams) of suspected crystal meth, 11.4 ounces (324 grams) of suspected synthetic marijuana and $600 in cash.

Devon Mayon, 28 of Leonville was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Schedule I CDS (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

License Plate Display Violation

Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker

Items seized in traffic stops

