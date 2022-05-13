ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff rallies past Appalachian, into regional softball championship

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBERTVILLE – Cedar Bluff fell behind by four runs early, but rallied to take a 10-5 Class 1A East Central Softball Regional victory over Appalachian on Thursday to advance to the winners bracket final....

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

AHSAA baseball schedule announced

The Alabama High School Atheltic Associations baseball finals will feature some familiar faces this year. Russellville will be trying to defend their 5A state title, while Hartselle will be trying to win the 6A.
OXFORD, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Seasons End For Local High School Softball Teams

FLORENCE/ALBERTVILLE- As an old saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” Such was the case for the three local high school softball teams that advanced out of Area Tournaments to the Regionals for a shot at making their ways to the coveted State Tournament. Both Bob Jones and Sparkman made it as far as the Regionals in Class 7A while Class 4A Madison Academy followed suit in its quest for a state title.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Albertville, AL
Sports
City
Woodland, AL
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Oxford, AL
Cedar Bluff, AL
Sports
City
Albertville, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's series finale against Alabama canceled, ruled no-contest

No. 20 Auburn baseball technically walked away with a sweep against Alabama on Sunday, as the series finale was declared a no-contest by officials after 5¹/³ innings due to continuing issues with inclement weather. According to the SEC rulebook, Sunday games must be re-started by 7 p.m. to...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn beats Alabama, comes back to clinch series win

After a half-inning Saturday, Auburn baseball’s game against Alabama looked finished. All nine Crimson Tide batters recorded a plate appearance, with six reaching base, and Auburn pitcher Trace Bright’s start was wasted. He gave up four hits and two walks, ending his day en route to a four-run Alabama lead.
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Basketball Lands Transfer Out of West Virginia

The Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball struck again in the transfer portal on Friday. Head coach Kristy Curry lands her fourth transfer portal player this offseason as forward JeAnna Cunningham announced her intention to join the Crimson Tide on her social media accounts on Friday. Cunningham is a 6-foot-4 forward...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Landers, former Georgia and Toledo WR, commits to SEC West program

Matt Landers is making the rounds in college football, and the wide receiver is now on his third team. Landers, who began his career at Georgia, has committed to Arkansas after he played last season at Toledo, and was third on the team in receiving. Landers turned heads at the end of last season when he helped kick off bowl season with a spectacular start in the Bahamas Bowl as he caught an 89-yard touchdown pass against Middle Tennessee State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrc.com

Birmingham Stallions stay undefeated, defeat Philadelphia Stars 30-17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have improved to 5-0 in the USFL’s inaugural season after defeating the Philadelphia Stars, 30-17 on May 15, 2022. After trailing 17-7 in the second quarter, the Stallions rallied back to cut the lead to 17-14 at halftime. At the beginning of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

Shuffield Still Ahead, Leads Weekend Charge on Resurgent Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville is back. That’s the common refrain from competitors across the 156-angler field of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me event on Lake Guntersville. The world’s most storied bass fishery has regularly topped the list of the planet’s best bass lakes since the sport rose to prominence in the 1960s; however, recent years have been less productive. If this week’s showing is any indication, the anglers are right.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
pcherald.com

Aliceville High School Signing

THREE FROM ALICEVILLE SIGN LETTERS OF INTENT --- These three. Aliceville High School seniors signed their letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day on Feb. 2, 2022. Left to right, twins Jermaine Brewer and Jeremiah Brewer both signed with Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ken. and Landon Ball signed with the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Ala. The signing ceremony was held in the AHS gymnasium with a pep rally type atmosphere, with the Aliceville cheerleaders leading in cheers and the singing of the alma mater; speeches by Head Coach Grady Griffin, Principal Bo Hill and Athletic Club President Donnell Colvin; and each senior announcing where he would play and thanking his family, school, coaches and the Aliceville community. Jermaine was a running back for the Yellow Jackets who had over 1,300 yards of rushing; and Jeremiah and Landon were defensive backs for the team. Coach Griffin played a video which showed the athletes as young children and then some action highlights from the 2021 season.
ALICEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Two Tide Coordinators Attend Top Prospect’s Spring Game

Both Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are supposedly traveling to Zachary, La., to attend the class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein's spring game at Zachary High School, according to Bama Insider's senior recruiting analyst Andrew Bone. Last season the Zachary Broncos went 15-0, won...
ZACHARY, LA
wrbl.com

LaGrange College baseball players dead after fatal crash

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash that took place on Saturday night has left three dead. According to the Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, Jacob Brown, 19, of Duluth, Ga., Stephen Bartolotta, 18, of Palm City, Fl., and Rico Dunn, 24, of LaGrange, Ga. are dead after a fatal crash on the 3000 block of Roanoke Rd. on Saturday night.
LAGRANGE, GA
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Is this a ‘championship or bust’ season for Alabama football?

Alabama came close to a national championship in 2021, but it fell short to the Georgia Bulldogs. Two sophomores led a young team last year, but the Crimson Tide has a veteran squad now. It is expected to have an elite defense and an offense at the top of college football. Nick Saban hired assistant coaches in the offseason with expertise in their respective areas. Alabama should have a successful season in the fall, but is this year a ‘championship or bust’ situation for the Tide?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Terrapin Creek Float Trip

Piedmont, AL – Float away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. This event is organized by the Anniston Outdoor Association. It will launch at the Terrapin Outdoor Center. This will be a 4 to 5 hour float trip on the scenic Terrapin Creek led by Belle Hamiter, Anona Aderholt, and Linda Gunnoe. Terrapin Creek is located off of Highway 9 north of Piedmont. Rental boats can be reserved by calling the Terrapin Creek Outdoor Center at 256-447-8383. Their rates are $30.00 for kayaks and $10.00 for shuttling private boats. When reserving boats, be sure to tell them that you are renting boats for the AOA’s 9:00 am float on May 21. Participants should meet by 9:00 am at the outfitter located at 4114 County Road 175, Piedmont, AL. For additional information and to register your participation, contact Belle Hamiter by email at bellesge310@yahoo.com.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy