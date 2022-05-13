ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mega Millions in the palm of your hand with new Virginia Lottery gaming app

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHrBt_0fcTiWSn00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has made new, state-of-the-art improvements to its mobile app, creating shockwaves in the world of digital gaming.

With the app’s revamp, adults 18 years old and older can now “play most Virginia Lottery draw games, including Pick 3 and Pick 4 with Fireball, Cash 5 with EZ Match and multi-state draw games Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash 4 Life right from the palm of their hand.”

The app also has more than 40 games similar to scratchers, all at the user’s fingertips.

Players can use the app to enter promotional and second-chance drawings, check winning numbers and even scan a ticket to immediately see if it’s a winner, according to the release.

Hard Rock Bristol gets licensed as first Virginia casino

“This isn’t just a new app, it’s a new experience,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly Gee in a release. “With a strategic focus on providing the best possible customer experience and attracting new, digital-savvy customers, our partnership with WillowTree has allowed us to take the Virginia Lottery’s app to a new level and truly enhance our players’ interaction with us.”

Players must be physically located in Virginia to play online. The lottery said the app will have safeguards, including bet limits, deposit limits and access to Virginia Voluntary Exclusion Program. The company said the online gaming platform uses automated age and location verification technology.

‘Girl, you won something!’: Virginia woman wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin statement on baby formula shortage

RICHMOND, VA – On May 13, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement on the nationwide baby formula shortage:. “My administration remains engaged with industry leaders on their production capabilities, and the Virginia Department of Health is working to ensure that there are adequate supplies of baby formula state-wide.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#The Lottery#New Level#Ez Match#Cash 4 Life#The Virginia Lottery
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Virginia

Virginia is a stunningly beautiful state, renowned for its picturesque scenery and nestled between the Appalachian Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Every year, throngs of travelers go to Virginia’s breathtaking landscape to see the wineries, mountains, beaches, and numerous lakes scattered throughout the state. Many people are unaware that there are just two naturally-formed lakes in Virginia. But that doesn’t mean the others aren’t worth seeing!
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WDBJ7.com

Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced Friday that Virginia will receive nearly $115 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Gas prices hit new record high

It's hard not to notice that gas prices have gone up again — and in Virginia, the average price for regular unleaded hit a new record overnight, according to Mid-Atlantic AAA. This comes just two months after breaking a 14-year-old record. Today, the Virginia gas price average is $4.26 – up a penny overnight and up a penny over the old record of $4.25, up 11 cents in the past week, up 32 cents in the past month, and $1.35 higher than one year ago.
DANVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy