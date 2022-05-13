ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in Lincoln City

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Police arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a teenager in a crash in Lincoln City late last month. The crash was reported on April 28 in the 400 block of Southeast Quay Avenue. Police said a driver hit...

katu.com

