ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A kind-hearted woman found a crayfish on a grocery store floor and took it home to be her pet

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gsc9F_0fcThLxp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNGyQ_0fcThLxp00

Crayfish (or crawdads or crawfish depending on your locale) are also known as mudbugs and bottom-feeders but to some, they’re still worthy of love and affection. Just ask one Texas woman.

TikTokker Jeni Mejia found a crayfish on the floor at her local H-E-B in Houston, Texas, asked the guy behind the counter if she could have it and he obliged. While most people would have treated the little guy with the same respect they would a roach (or you know, made him into a tasty snack), Mejia saw a precious life and took it home to live in her luxurious fish tank.

“Gave a crawfish a second chance at life,” she titled her TikTok video documenting the rescue that has received over 3.7 million views.

@_jenimejia_

Gave a crawfish a second chance at life ❤️🦞#fyp #crawfish #HEB

www.tiktok.com

Gave a crawfish a second chance at life ❤️🦞#fyp #crawfish #HEB

After Mejia introduced the crayfish, now known as Crawford, to the rest of her fish in her aquarium, some commenters feared it would make a meal out of them. "Don't put him with your fish he’ll eat them I put one with my fish 2 and he ate them all," 4Letas wrote. "I tried this once and he or she killed all my fish lol never again," Ben Lopez added.

However, after the first six days, the grateful little guy has kept to himself. That's good for Mejia and the other fish because according to Encyclopedia Britannica a crayfish can live up to 20 years, depending on the breed.

Here’s the most recent update on Crawford, he seems to be thriving in his new habitat which has to be more stimulating than life in a tank at the Houston H-E-B.

@_jenimejia_

Reply to @nshtx.jr update 🦞 I need name suggestions 🤔💭#fyp #crawfish #TalkingTree

www.tiktok.com

Reply to @nshtx.jr update 🦞 I need name suggestions 🤔💭#fyp #crawfish #TalkingTree

"He has not ate any of my fishes," Mejia captioned on the video. Here's hoping it stays that way.

Crawford is clearly one lucky mudbug.

Comments / 49

Judy Moore
2d ago

You are a wonderful person God-bless you for caring about small creatures I would have done the same thing happy life to you both keep doing what you're doing it makes a difference thank you for making my day!!!

Reply
10
Legal Citizen of NY
2d ago

he will eat the fish, when the fish sleep and are close to the botton he will grab them. when I was young I also had a crayfish and he ate my fish. maybe make sure he's very full so he won't eat your fish.

Reply
2
Rose Lamont
2d ago

love this..I had a crawdads friend too.named him deuces..he was all about the deuces. I miss him..I had to move and let him go in a creek.

Reply(3)
2
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Crawford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local H#Crayfish#Fish Tank#Tiktok
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
CBS Chicago

Adopt a pet during Empty The Shelters this week

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Monday is the start of Empty The Shelters week.Over 275 shelters across the country are participating in the nationwide event. It's a chance for pets to find a loving forever home.To prevent overcrowding, many shelters in the area are offering reduced adoption fees through Friday, anywhere from free to $25.Local shelters participating in the event include: Friends of Chicago Animal Care and ControlWinnebago County Animal ServicesAnimal House ShelterOrphans of the StormOne Tail at a TimeThe Anti-Cruelty SocietyTree House Humane SocietyPeoria County Animal Protection ServicesMetro East Humane SocietySouth Suburban Humane SocietySt Clair County Animal Adoption CenterYou can find a full list of shelters participating by location here.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Upworthy

92K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy