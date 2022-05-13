ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Rochester man killed in Olmsted Co. motorcycle crash, passenger with life-threatening injuries

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEYOTA, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County on Thursday night killed a motorcycle rider and seriously injured a passenger. It...

www.kimt.com

Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
KIMT

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided on northbound Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon, reducing traffic to one lane for a half-hour. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 pm near the 37th Street interchange. A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by a 33-year-old woman from Rochester and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 31-year-old woman from Rochester crashed in the right lane.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A road construction project in Rochester will take a little longer than expected after a vehicle plowed through the newly poured concrete on Monday. It happened just north of downtown, close to where Broadway Avenue crosses Seventh Street. (credit: CBS) Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people. An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into fresh concrete, getting stuck. She was taken to Saint Mary’s for a mental health evaluation, and will face multiple charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
KIMT

Wanted man arrested Wednesday evening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big police response led to the arrest of a wanted man Wednesday evening. The Rochester Police Department says between eight and 10 squad cars responded to the incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW. A man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea police ask for help in stabbing investigation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are asking for help from any home or business that may have captured video related to Monday’s multiple stabbings. The Albert Lea Police Department says if you recorded any video between 8 am and 9 am Monday along the 200 block of Main Street E, the 100 and 200 blocks of Elizabeth Avenue, and east of City Hall on Clark Street E., please contact Detective Vanthavong at 507-377-5129 or Detective Miller at 507-377-5214.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

3 injured in Dover crash

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Lt. Lee Rossman with the sheriff’s office said all parties involved in the accident were conscious and “moving around” when first responders arrived.
DOVER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman drives through fresh concrete to escape police

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman drove through 150 feet of fresh concrete in a bid to evade police Monday evening. A yet-unnamed 53-year-old woman had been the center of nine complaints to Rochester police since May 11, Capt. Casey Moilanen said, for driving erratically and using a bullhorn to, in her words, "spread the word of God" as she drove.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
KIMT

Police: Rochester man arrested for racially-biased crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested for an alleged racially-biased incident. Police said a 47-year-old Hispanic male reported to his business in the 800 block of 4th St. SE. A person across the street began yelling racial slurs toward him, accused him of raping children and told him to go back to his country.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea triple stabbing suspect facing multiple assault charges

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man accused of a triple stabbing Monday in Albert Lea is facing multiple assault charges. Ck Kyle Kasio is being held in the Freeborn County Jail on two charges of first-degree assault-bodily harm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The Albert Lea Police Department...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

26-year-old in custody after triple stabbing Monday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed Monday morning in Albert Lea. CK Kyle Kasio, 26, has been arrested for the stabbings. A list of charges was not immediately available. The Albert Lea Police Department says three adult males were stabbed at...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Cresco woman hurt in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Cresco woman is hurt in a crash in northeast Iowa. It happened around 7:41 am Monday in the northwest corner of Winneshiek County. The Sheriff’s Office says Kerrie Anna Rogne, 31, was driving an SUV west on Iowa Highway 139 when she drifted off to the north side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office says Rogne tried to pull back onto the roadway but overcorrected and started to slide.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA

