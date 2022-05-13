Pregnant Sophie Turner Covers Baby Bump In Oversized Shirt While Out With Joe Jonas

Image Credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Just one week after Sophie Turner, 26, bared her growing baby bump on the June 2022 cover of Elle, the Game of Thrones actress kept her bundle-of-joy hidden while out with husband Joe Jonas, 32, in Los Angeles. In new photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Sophie and Joe — who are expecting their second child together — looked very dapper while waiting for a ride to lunch outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, May 12, 2022.

In the photos, Sophie covered up the baby bump in a long blue button-up shirt, which covered up her shorts. She had her lanky legs on display and was wearing a pair of black loafers. Her long auburn hair was parted in the middle, and she wore sunglasses with lenses that matched her locks. She accessorized her Spring look with a blue thermos that matched her blue shirt.

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jones were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel as they waited for a car to take them to lunch nearby on Sunset Blvd, in Los Angeles, California, on May 11, 2022. (AffinityPicture/ BACKGRID)

Joe, on the other hand, was bundled up a bit more for the couple’s outing, For their day date, he wore a tan jacket overtop a bright orange button-up shirt, dark brown slacks, and white speakers. He had his black hair slicked back and was sporting a pair of sunglasses with orange-tint lenses that matched his shirt. The stylish couple was looking at Joe’s cell phone as they awaited their ride to come and pick them up and take them to get lunch.

As HollywoodLife reported, Sophie — is starring in the new HBO show, The Staircase — gave a very candid interview to Elle, which she is appearing on the June cover. When asked about her current pregnancy, she said, “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It is the best blessing ever.”