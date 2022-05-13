ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pregnant Sophie Turner Covers Baby Bump In Oversized Shirt While Out With Joe Jonas

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdIfl_0fcTgLV600
Image Credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Just one week after Sophie Turner, 26, bared her growing baby bump on the June 2022 cover of Elle, the Game of Thrones actress kept her bundle-of-joy hidden while out with husband Joe Jonas, 32, in Los Angeles. In new photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Sophie and Joe — who are expecting their second child together — looked very dapper while waiting for a ride to lunch outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, May 12, 2022.

In the photos, Sophie covered up the baby bump in a long blue button-up shirt, which covered up her shorts. She had her lanky legs on display and was wearing a pair of black loafers. Her long auburn hair was parted in the middle, and she wore sunglasses with lenses that matched her locks. She accessorized her Spring look with a blue thermos that matched her blue shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2po7SE_0fcTgLV600
Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jones were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel as they waited for a car to take them to lunch nearby on Sunset Blvd, in Los Angeles, California, on May 11, 2022. (AffinityPicture/ BACKGRID)

Joe, on the other hand, was bundled up a bit more for the couple’s outing, For their day date, he wore a tan jacket overtop a bright orange button-up shirt, dark brown slacks, and white speakers. He had his black hair slicked back and was sporting a pair of sunglasses with orange-tint lenses that matched his shirt. The stylish couple was looking at Joe’s cell phone as they awaited their ride to come and pick them up and take them to get lunch.

As HollywoodLife reported, Sophie — is starring in the new HBO show, The Staircase — gave a very candid interview to Elle, which she is appearing on the June cover. When asked about her current pregnancy, she said, “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It is the best blessing ever.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are clearly head over heels for their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 23). The 25-year-old actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, held onto a pink blanket while Joe pushed their baby girl in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child—She’s ‘Ecstatic’ to Be a ‘Mumma’

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Auburn, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Hair#Baby Bump#Hbo#Staircase
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes has double the reason to celebrate with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is a doting mom to teenage daughter Suri Cruise, and this week was incredibly special for the pair of them. On Monday, Suri celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 16. The Hollywood star is incredibly protective of her only child and so didn't mark the occasion on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Britney Spears Gave Fans the First Glimpse at Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears has long proven to share a special bond with her 41 million Instagram followers. Whether she's basking in her newfound freedom or sharing major life updates, Britney's Insta followers are always the first ones in the know. Now, the pop star is finally sharing details surrounding her upcoming wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari — and she posted on the social platform to give fans a sneak peek.
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy