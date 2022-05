25 WEATHER — Be sure to look at the sky tonight, because you should be able to catch a total lunar eclipse. The moon will be passing within Earth's shadow, with a peak eclipse at 11:11 PM. Skies should be generally clear at that time, so viewing conditions ought to be good. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s. After midnight, it is possible that a few storms could drop from the north into the I-45 corridor. Those chances are low, but if a storm does make it here, it could be strong.

