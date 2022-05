Justin Bieber has spoken candidly about his mental health and recalled how he came to the realisation that getting married to wife Hailey Baldwin wouldn’t “fix” any of his personal problems.The 28-year-old singer discussed how he eventually reached a happy place during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, shared via People. According to Bieber, when he tied the knot with Baldwin in 2014, he had an “emotional breakdown,” as his marriage didn’t solve the problems that he initially expected it to.“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO