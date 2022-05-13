ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis rapper Al Kapone leads ‘Whoop that Trick’ chant after Grizzlies Game 5 win

By Darrell Greene, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMdX1_0fcTfJhR00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans are riding high after Memphis beat the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 to keep their playoff hopes alive, and everybody is still talking about the ‘Whoop That Trick’ moment where Memphis threw shade at Steph Curry.

Curry isn’t known as the NBA’s top trash talker, but right before Game 5, he spoke to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

“I also asked Stephen Curry what the plan was today, and he turned around and said, “Whoop that trick,’” Andrews said.

Grizzlies players said the comment really didn’t come into play during their beat-down of the Warriors in Game 5, but for Memphis Rapper Al Kapone, Curry’s comment was personal.

So, when Al Kapone hit the court during a time out, he shot his shot, leading 18,000 Grizz fans in a “Whoop That Trick” chant right in front of Steph Curry.

It was a little payback for his comment mocking Memphis and what has essentially become the Grizzlies fight song.

FOX13 talked to Al Kapone about the moment and how it felt.

“Now, I was going to say it on the mike, but I didn’t know I was going to actually see him in the process,” Al Kapone said. “So, as I’m going around the court doing “Whoop That Trick,” I just happened to look up, and I saw him, and I was about to pass him, and I was like, ‘Whoa. Let me make you eat every word.’ So, he was kinda looking down like he really didn’t want to make eye contact.”

The song has become a post-season anthem for the Grizzlies, and thanks to the win Wednesday night, the postseason continues.

Game 6 against the Warriors is set for Friday at 9 p.m. CT in San Francisco.

“It turned out to be kind of fun, but I could not not, you know, let him, you know. The Grizzlies already did their part. I just had to verbally make him feel how we felt in Memphis. And, when I walked away, I just had to ‘In your face, Steph Curry.’ Yeah. And the people went nuts like, yes,” the rapper said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Al Kapone
Yardbarker

Trae Young Criticizes NBA Officials with Luka Doncic Video

Last summer, the NBA implemented rule changes to eliminate "non-basketball moves." Two players were directly impacted by the new rules - Trae Young and James Harden. Young quickly adapted and enjoyed the best individual season of his career. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On the flip side, Harden had the worst season of his career (the move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia did nothing).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Beat#The Golden State Warriors#Espn
NBC Sports

Report: Nike unlikely to extend shoe deal of notable former Celtic

It remains to be seen whether or not Kyrie Irving will remain with the Brooklyn Nets long-term. According to one report, Irving may soon be in the market for a new shoe contract, too. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Friday that Nike is unlikely to extend Irving...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond Jr. adorably plays hide-and-seek during dad's presser

With a gritty performance Friday night -- 14 points and 15 rebounds -- Draymond Green guided the Warriors to a 110-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. But following the series-ending victory at Chase Center, it was his son, Draymond Jr., stealing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
101K+
Followers
103K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy