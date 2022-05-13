Memphis rapper Al Kapone leads ‘Whoop that Trick’ chant after Grizzlies Game 5 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans are riding high after Memphis beat the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 to keep their playoff hopes alive, and everybody is still talking about the ‘Whoop That Trick’ moment where Memphis threw shade at Steph Curry.

Curry isn’t known as the NBA’s top trash talker, but right before Game 5, he spoke to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

“I also asked Stephen Curry what the plan was today, and he turned around and said, “Whoop that trick,’” Andrews said.

Grizzlies players said the comment really didn’t come into play during their beat-down of the Warriors in Game 5, but for Memphis Rapper Al Kapone, Curry’s comment was personal.

So, when Al Kapone hit the court during a time out, he shot his shot, leading 18,000 Grizz fans in a “Whoop That Trick” chant right in front of Steph Curry.

It was a little payback for his comment mocking Memphis and what has essentially become the Grizzlies fight song.

FOX13 talked to Al Kapone about the moment and how it felt.

“Now, I was going to say it on the mike, but I didn’t know I was going to actually see him in the process,” Al Kapone said. “So, as I’m going around the court doing “Whoop That Trick,” I just happened to look up, and I saw him, and I was about to pass him, and I was like, ‘Whoa. Let me make you eat every word.’ So, he was kinda looking down like he really didn’t want to make eye contact.”

The song has become a post-season anthem for the Grizzlies, and thanks to the win Wednesday night, the postseason continues.

Game 6 against the Warriors is set for Friday at 9 p.m. CT in San Francisco.

“It turned out to be kind of fun, but I could not not, you know, let him, you know. The Grizzlies already did their part. I just had to verbally make him feel how we felt in Memphis. And, when I walked away, I just had to ‘In your face, Steph Curry.’ Yeah. And the people went nuts like, yes,” the rapper said.

