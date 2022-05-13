ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

First step taken in building 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse on remote city land

By Kendall Balchan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second massive warehouse may find a home in Palm Springs. Driving the news: Pre-application paperwork submitted to the city’s Department of Development Services last week shows Seefried Industrial Properties intends to build a 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center on land just north of Interstate-10 at Indian Canyon and 18th...

thepalmspringspost.com

After breakup with city, Well in the Desert’s work continues; renewed relationship not likely

A year after the relationship between the city and nonprofit homeless services provider Well in the Desert began to go sour, the organization is asking why the city won’t consider renewing ties, especially as it works to build out a large project to address homelessness. Palm Springs officials say the answer has a lot to do with issues raised during the breakup.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Another giant warehouse, closing of a beloved bar, and more

📅 It’s Friday, 5/13. ☀️ Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of around 100 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder. 💰 Situational awareness: A final agreement between the city and a nonprofit supporting the transgender community was passed last night. It will see Palm Springs spend up to $200,000 to reimburse the organization as it applies to be part of a guaranteed basic income pilot program for some members of our community.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Barrett named executive director for Palm Springs Airport

Harry Barrett has been named executive director of Palm Springs International Airport. Barrett, who has been the city-owned airport’s interim executive director since December, was hired as the airport’s deputy director of operations and maintenance in April 2020, according to statement on the city’s website. He was...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
