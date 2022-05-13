ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Who holds Tucson leaders accountable if Prop 411 passes?

By Ryan Fish
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3U8x_0fcTfBdd00

Tucson voters are deciding next Tuesday, May 17 whether or not to pass Proposition 411 .

The move would extend a half-cent sales tax in the city for another 10 years in order to dedicate nearly $600 million to road improvements on all city streets.

But some wonder how city leaders will be held accountable to allocate those funds correctly.

An 11-member citizens oversight commission is in charge of exactly that. Seven members were appointed by mayor and city council and four by the city manager.

The volunteers track the money the city takes in for road repairs, from the street bonds approved in 2012 and from Prop 101’s half-cent sales tax that was approved in 2017 .

Longtime Tucson transportation advocate, local organization board member and retired accountant Dale Calvert is chair of the commission.

“All that money has gone where it was supposed to go,” he said of the past 10 years of road repair funding.

The problem—Calvert says—is that hasn’t been enough to help smaller, neighborhood streets that have seen maintenance neglected for long stretches.

“We had group after group after group coming from neighborhood after neighborhood after neighborhood, saying they needed their street fixed,” Calvert said of the past 10 years. “And the reality is, the money the city had asked for was grossly inadequate.”

Prop 411’s goal is to change that. If approved, it would extend the half-cent sales tax for another 10 years, earmarking $590 million to repair every street in the city in that time.

“I have no reason to believe that the 600 million won’t go there,” Calvert said. “I mean, there’s always gotta be oversight. There’s gotta be people there who are willing to say ‘It’s not going there.’ … As a practical matter, 600 million dollars is gonna take you a lot farther than the 40 million dollars approved five years ago.”

Calvert admits inflation and engineering analyses over the next 10 years could change exactly how far the money can go.

The commission also decides which roads get fixed first, using road evaluations from the city and county to help make the call.

“As a committee, we have said ‘worst first,’ but from a political standpoint, we’ve had to spread that out so the money gets spread out over the entire city,” Calvert explained, saying the goal is to spread out projects relatively evenly across the six wards.

There are a lot of possible projects; the city estimates 85 percent of city streets are in ‘poor,’ ‘very poor’ or ‘failed’ condition.

“Bottom line is: the time those projects are identified until they are done, we are following up on what the progress is,” Calvert said.

The commission would continue to do so for the next decade, if Prop 411 passes.

——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 25

Mickey Crute
6d ago

all the money spent on sealing roads for the last few weeks is like putting lipstick on a pig, nothing more than trying to justify dollars spent foolishly. but able to say, " look what we have done". The only thing done was to get black sealant spots on vehicles. I don't mind the half cent tax on fuel, but fix the streets the right way.

Reply(1)
2
Maurice Canney
5d ago

tjey dont even spend the road funding they get from the state. biggest mistake Arizona made was going to a "general fund"

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live. Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Volunteers#Urban Construction#Prop 101
tucsonaz.gov

City of Tucson Special Election

Tucson voters on May 17 approved Proposition 411, an extension of the existing half-cent sales tax for neighborhood street and safety improvements. See the unofficial election results.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of local students ‘walk out’ in support of Roe v. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, Tucson Unified School District’s Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said TUSD students who leave for the rally for women’s reproductive rights at UArizona, will not be allowed back on campus for the day and they will get an unexcused absence with “no opportunity to make up work.”
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fronteras Desk

Federal money will help fund Tucson airport's improved runway, other updates

The Tucson International Airport is getting an $18 million in finding from the Department of Transportation. Congressman Raúl Grijalva of southern Arizona announced the package Monday and said that it will be used to update airport infrastructure. The plan is part of the Tucson Airport Authority’s Airfield Safety Enhancement...
TUCSON, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Gov. Ducey plans to “finish the job” on I-10 expansion

The plans to expand the I-10 and improve the trip from Phoenix to Tucson announced this year are going full steam ahead, according to Gov. Doug Ducey. The $700 million project, announced during Ducey’s State of the State address in January, is focused on adding more lanes to the segment between Chandler and Casa Grande known as Wild Horse Pass. This part of the freeway is the last stretch to only have two lanes.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

People gather at Armory Park in Tucson to support abortions

Tucson, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many people gathered at a Planned Parenthood protest on Saturday in the city of Tucson. The display took place at Armory park where hundreds of individuals displayed their beliefs and spoke about abortion. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke at the event and discussed the importance...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy