The Philomath High School boys track and field team won the Oregon West Conference Championships at Sweet Home on Saturday by a slim margin — 4 seconds and 2 points. Philomath and Newport were tied in the team standings going into the 4-by-400-meter relay, the meet’s final event. With sophomore Simon King, junior Ben Hernandez, freshman Warwick Bushnell and junior Brody Bushnell running on the relay, the Warriors were favorites to take the prize. And they came through with a time of 3:36.35, just under 4 seconds faster than the runner-up Cubs.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO