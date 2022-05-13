ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Advocates alarmed miscarriage manslaughter conviction could create precedent

By Ashley Moss/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi4FB_0fcTezRE00

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The recent miscarriage manslaughter conviction of an Oklahoma woman is now at the center of a national debate.

Court records show then-19-year-old Brittany Poolaw of Lawton suffered a miscarriage on January 4, 2020, and was subsequently taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brittany gave birth to a stillborn baby during her second trimester.

The report also indicated that she had not received any prenatal care during her pregnancy, and admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana to medical personnel who treated her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSTjr_0fcTezRE00
An portion of the affidavit for arrest warrant for Poolaw

Following an interview with police in March, Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter, then convicted in October 2021 and sentenced to four years in prison.

Oklahoma mother died three times while getting treated for gigantic blood clot caused by COVID-19

An advocate closely following MS. Poolaw’s conviction told KFOR they were concerned about the rapid acceleration of criminalization in issues involving pregnant women.

“What we’ve been tracking, particularly in Oklahoma, is a sharp increase in arrests of pregnant women,” said Dana Sussman, Acting Executive Director at National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW).

The organization “works to secure the human and civil rights, health and welfare of all people, focusing particularly on pregnant and parenting women, and those who are most likely to be targeted for state control and punishment — low income women, women of color, and drug-using women,” according to its mission statement.

“[It’s something] that we are incredibly concerned about, particularly as we look at Roe and Casey being overturned,” she added, citing other cases in which a miscarriage or stillbirth is being charged as manslaughter.

“We are now aware of two other cases out of the same county in which the prosecutor is prosecuting women for their pregnancy losses and blaming them for their pregnancy losses based on absolutely no medical science to back it up,” she continued, citing one case in particular in which there was medical support proven for the legal theory (for the charge to withstand).

Woman, baby and toddler killed in crash in Oklahoma

KFOR obtained a copy of the autopsy report; it mentions meth use, but the actual cause of death is attributed to intrauterine fetal demise, the clinical term for stillbirth.

“The idea that someone could cause their own pregnancy loss is just not founded in science,” stated Sussman, adding that many pregnancies end in miscarriage or stillbirth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zklvb_0fcTezRE00
Final page of autopsy report.

“[Women] criminalized for miscarriage are separated from their families, forced to endure the trauma of a pregnancy loss and then being blamed for that loss, and criminalized for that loss,” she added.

She told KFOR the current case outcomes in Oklahoma, including Poolaw’s case and others, could have a chilling effect on pregnancy outcomes across the state moving forward.

“Women will be scared to seek care, they will be scared to be honest with their providers,” she said.

Many believe Poolaw’s case, and others, could lead to a precedent for the future, and may hurt pregnancy outcomes across the state, moving forward.

“Using the criminal legal system to force them to get care or force them into treatment is not the answer,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 14

Joey Rymer
3d ago

1st of all... there are ways to cause miscarriages (unfortunately), however, kid's are born every day on drugs... it doesnt necessarily cause miscarriages & in this case... i feel it's a miscarriage of justice. God bless

Reply(1)
7
Conrad Flores
2d ago

Its a life decesion. we have to be accoutable to those whether good or bad. JUST dont let government open other doors for EVERY LITTLE THING THEY CAN PUT A CHARGE FOR.

Reply
4
guest
2d ago

That child never had a chance. Even if it was born it would been addicted from the start and suffered some sort of severe health, psychological, and/or emotional issues. Then a lifetime of neglect, instability, and most likely the kind of abuse that sickens most people. Sadly, prison is probably the only thing that can save this 19 y/o girl. She will be out before she's 25.

Reply(2)
5
Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma County jail inmate dies of possible drug overdose

An Oklahoma County jail inmate died Friday, the seventh so far this year. Eddie Garcia, 25, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. A detention officer found him unresponsive in his cell about 2 a.m. Friday during a sight check.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Comanche County, OK
Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma police chief arrested after meth found at home

WETUMKA, Okla. — An Oklahoma police chief was arrested after meth was found at his home. On Thursday, meth was found at the Wetumka home of an Oklahoma police chief. He could now face distribution charges. Staff at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said they worked with the U.S....
WETUMKA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Del City Standoff Lands 2 Men In Custody

Kelvin Lawrence and Michael Grey are both behind bars at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said this all started from a shooting back in April. Oklahoma City and Del City police were trying to serve a search warrant to arrest Lawrence from a home in Del City when he refused to come out.
DEL CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge sentences David Ware to death

TULSA, Okla. — District Judge William LaFortune has sentenced David Ware to death. A jury recommended the death penalty for Ware last month, after he was found guilty on all charges including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. Jurors determined that Ware was responsible for the death...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#State Of Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KFOR

KFOR

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy