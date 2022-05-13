ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins takeaways: Marchand leads 5-2 win vs. Hurricanes as B's force Game 7

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- Game 7 will be needed to determine a winner in the first-round playoff series between the Bruins and Hurricanes. Boston staved off elimination with a 5-2 win over Carolina in Thursday night's Game 6 at TD Garden. The home team has won every matchup in this series....

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell throws stick at end of game in heated moment

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell has enjoyed tremendous success in his first ever WHL playoff run with the Vancouver Giants. He has tallied 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 11 games so far. Fifteen of Lysell's points came in the Giants' historic first-round upset of the Everett Silvertips. The...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Stephen A. Smith Sends Warning To Celtics Ahead Of Game 7 Vs. Bucks

Home court hasn’t been much of an advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Celtics and the Bucks. Both Boston and Milwaukee have lost two games at home in this best-of-seven set. The C’s picked up their second win of the series at Fiserv Forum on Friday when the reigning NBA champions had a chance to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals. Instead, the Celtics and the Bucks will battle for all the marbles Sunday at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Boston, MA
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Insane Game 7 Ending

The first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins came to a close with a nail-biting finish on Saturday evening. After trailing 3-1 for the entirety of the third period, the Bruins scored a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the Game 7 contest. Boston then won...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Marchand has emotional response to question about Bergeron's future

The Boston Bruins' season is over, and now all eyes turn to captain Patrice Bergeron and his uncertain future with the franchise. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Bruins 3-2 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series at PNC Arena on Saturday night. It could have been Bergeron's final game with the Bruins. The 36-year-old center's contract is about to expire, and he hasn't given any hint of what his decision might be.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Charlie Coyle
NESN

Mac Jones, Patriots Among Stars Attending Celtics-Bucks Game 7

BOSTON — The stars were out in Boston on Sunday to watch NBA superstars like the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo take the floor in a do-or-die Game 7 at TD Garden. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Mac Jones and a...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Instant reaction, takeaways from Bruins' season-ending Game 7 loss

The Boston Bruins' 2021-22 season came crashing down Saturday evening with a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series at PNC Arena. Home ice played a huge advantage in this series with the home team winning every single game. All four road games for the Bruins followed a similar script -- falling into an early hole and not being able to recover. Carolina led 3-1 most of the third period before the Bruins scored with 21.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to one.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

After stepping away in December, could Maurice step back in with Flyers?

Throughout May and possibly into June, we'll look at potential candidates for the Flyers' head coaching vacancy. "We're going to sit down and try to build that ideal candidate profile and really keep all options open, maybe look at it from a little broader perspective," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said May 3. "Clearly we have to sit down and really drill down in terms of what we're looking for. I'm sure there will be a lot of quality candidates we'll speak to."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bruins Hurricanes Game 6
Distractify

The Stanley Cup Engravings Are More Meaningful Than NHL Fans May Think

That's the million-dollar question NHL fans are asking themselves every day. Although the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers are currently the favorites to hoist the trophy over the heads at the end of the playoffs, we can't rule out other teams. Article continues below advertisement. We could write all about...
NHL
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER RADULOV'S FORMER KHL TEAM SAYS HE'S NOT WELCOME BACK; 'BETRAYED CSKA'

The Chair of CSKA Moscow, the KHL team Alexander Radulov spent four seasons with, insists the Russian is not welcome back. Radulov left CSKA Moscow in 2016 to sign with the Montreal Canadiens in what would be the beginning of his third NHL stint (he had a short nine game tenure with the Nashville Predators in 2011-12 before once again going back to Russia). The 35-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1st and there is considerable speculation that he'll head home again after what was a season to forget with the Dallas Stars, and being made a healthy scratch in the team's first round playoff series against the Calgary Flames. Igor Esmantovic, Chair of CSKA, said this week he has no interest in signing Radulov, and it's because of the circumstances surrounding his latest departure from the KHL.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruce Cassidy lauds ability of Hurricanes to sell penalties

Working the officials in any sport is a tradition as old as time. However, there's different ways to go about it. Ahead of Game 7 of an Eastern Conference first round series, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has opted for a subtle message when it comes to planting a seed in the official's ears when it comes to the Carolina Hurricanes.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

A smaller winger 'always on the hunt' led all Flyers prospects in goals

No Flyers prospect scored more goals this year than the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Connor McClennon. While diminutive, the right winger was prolific with a relentless and multifaceted shot. He buried 43 markers in 62 games to lead the WHL-best Winnipeg ICE. He capped his regular season with 81 points and he...
NHL
NBC Sports

Looney ties franchise record in first quarter of Game 6

Kevon Looney got his first start of the Warriors’ second-round NBA playoff series in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and immediately made an impact. Looney was brought in to deal with 6-foot-11, 250-pound Grizzlies’ center Steven Adams, who has been effective this series against a smaller Warriors team.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grant Williams breaks Steph's Game 7 record for 3-point attempts

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has the NBA's all-time record for 3-point field goals, but he no longer possesses the record for most 3-point attempts in a Game 7. The new owner of that mark? That would be Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who had the game of his life in a 109-81 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
NHL

Myers: Historic season comes to a sudden, stunning halt

ST. LOUIS -- Six days. That's all it takes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, to go from top of the world, think you're advancing for the first time in seven years, imagining a matchup against one of the NHL's best, wondering what a packed Xcel Energy Center would be like for a Second Round game … six days separates that from the utter despair that comes with the stunning, bitter start to another offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy