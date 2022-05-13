ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Give us a grandchild or $650,000, say Indian couple suing son

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHJEe_0fcTef1w00
A wall mural in Mumbai. An Indian couple are suing their son for compensation for not producing a grandchild ‘to spend time with’.

An Indian couple are taking their son to court demanding that he and his wife either produce a grandchild within a year or cough up almost $650,000.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad say that they exhausted their savings raising and educating their pilot son and paying for a lavish wedding.

Now they want payback.

“My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby,” the couple said in their petition filed with a court in Haridwar last week. “At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable.”

The compensation they are demanding – 50m rupees ($646,000) – includes the cost of a wedding reception in a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth $80,000 and paying for the couple’s honeymoon abroad, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

The parents also forked out $65,000 to get their son trained as a pilot in the US only for him to return to India unemployed, the paper said.

“We also had to take a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial hardships,” the couple said in their petition. “Mentally too we are quite disturbed because we are living alone.”

The couple’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar, said the petition would be taken up for hearing by the court in northern India on 17 May.

India has a strong joint family system with many generations – including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles – often living in the same household.

However, in recent years the trend has shifted, with young couples preferring to move away from their parents or siblings, and wives – such as in this case – opting to work rather than focus on having children and staying at home.

Comments / 2

BULLDOG
2d ago

They need another family member to put the family gas station ownership in their name to avoid paying American taxes!Another Biden failure!

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Grandchild#Northern India#The Times Of India
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
The Independent

Couple sparks debate for refusing to trade seats on plane with child who’s ‘scared’ of flying

A couple has sparked a debate after revealing that they wouldn’t trade plane seats with a child, who was “scared” of flying and sitting in a different row from her mother.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @wearejustfriends wrote: “Asking someone to move seats on a plane? AIBU [Am I being unreasonable]?”She explained that she had been travelling to Gran Canaria with her boyfriend and made sure that their seats on the plane were next to each other. “I had booked mine and [my] boyfriend’s seats when we booked and...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Dad Refuses to Pay For Daughter’s Wedding After She Sides With In-Laws

If you want to see sane people become suddenly mad, then have them get married. Folks take the pre-planning, theorizing, and execution of their wedding to some ridiculous levels. In fact, some people have their entire wedding planned out before they even meet somebody that they want to marry, so much so that it feels like their spouse is basically an after-thought; a placeholder who could've been filled in by any number of individuals.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy